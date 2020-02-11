What to expect from Design Indaba's 2020 Nightscape fest

Design Indaba will host its 2020 Nightscape public festival at the Artscape Piazza in Cape Town from 26 to 28 February.







Here’s what to expect:



A screen-printing station

Internationally-renowned Patrick Thomas, one of the greatest silkscreen artists in the world today, will be setting up a screen-printing station.



Co-creating space

Thomas is also known for his Open Collab, where he invites graphic designers from all walks of life, from all over the world, to co-create works. Ahead of the Design Indaba, Thomas will be hosting Open Collab workshops at local design schools. The best pieces to emerge from the workshops will be exhibited at the festival as part of the launch of Open Collab 2.



Emerging Creatives showcase

Every year, Design Indaba showcases the work of the next generation of up-and-coming designers. The Emerging Creatives Class of 2020, handpicked by curators Mokoena Kobeli, Crystal Birch and Siyanda Mbele, will be on hand to exhibit and discuss their strikingly original work. The Emerging Creatives, masterminded by Design Indaba and supported by the Department of Arts and Culture, are the design heavyweights of tomorrow, so be sure to support their artistic endeavours.



A live Design Matters podcast

Creative polymath Debbie Millman has interviewed some of the world’s greatest creative thinkers, such as Malcolm Gladwell, Stefan Sagmeister, Seth Godin, Steven Heller and more, on her award-winning podcast, Design Matters. As the longest-running design podcast on-air, it has an enviable track record – and Millman will be hosting a very special live podcast as part of the Design Indaba Festival. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be part of the audience and make history. Places are limited, so reserve your seat via Webtickets. Book now



Check out the Most Beautiful Object in SA

It’s time to cast your vote as Design Indaba runs the iconic Most Beautiful Object in South Africa (MBOISA) competition. The annual contest asks 10 industry experts to nominate 10 objects that stand out for being aesthetically pleasing, memorable, on-trend, functional, zeitgeist-capturing, sustainable – or all of the above. The competition gives the public a chance to ponder the age-old question ‘What is beauty?’ and select which object is worthy of the coveted title. You can view all the MBOISA objects on exhibition at the festival and voting happens on



Masterclasses with the masters

Each evening, leaders in their respective fields will be giving hands-on direction into their various disciplines, such as SA’s Michelin darling Jan Hendrik Van Der Westhuizen, trend forecaster Li Edelkoort and music video director Motion Billy. These masterclass sessions are aimed at the intellectually curious wanting to hone their skills. Places are limited and can be reserved through Webtickets – check in there to view the full lineup of masterclasses. You may attend individual sessions and need not sign up for all of them.



The nominal entrance fee is R30 per person if you book online ahead of the event via Webtickets. You can also purchase tickets at the gate at R50 per person, via cashless payment systems.



For more:

