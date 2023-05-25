Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRMscsportsCity Lodge HotelGlobal Team Horse Racing (GTH)The Publicity WorkshopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story slated for world premiere at 2023 Tribeca Film Festival

25 May 2023
Award-winning athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist Siya Kolisi announced that his documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story, which chronicles his journey as the first Black South African rugby captain who overcame the odds to lead his national team to win the 2019 World Cup, is set to world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Source:
Source: www.youtube.com

The documentary is more than a sports story and pulls back the curtain on Kolisi’s tumultuous upbringing in South Africa, where he navigated through poverty, systemic racism from apartheid, neighbourhood violence and a complex relationship with his father.

Rugby became Kolisi’s refuge as he honed his craft, becoming the first-ever, Black captain of South Africa’s national team in its 126-year history as well as one of the greatest superstars of his generation. In the process, Kolisi’s leadership on and off the pitch inspired a country that had been plagued by decades of segregation and injustice.

“I’m truly honored to be sharing my story with millions around the world,” said Kolisi. “I hope my journey inspires people to chase their dreams and reminds others to never allow adverse circumstances to define our lives. We are more than products of our environments and we have the potential to change our respective narratives.”

Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story was written and directed by Tebogo Malope, an award-winning filmmaker who most recently directed a documentary series on the launch of the NBA's Basketball Africa League that included appearances from President Barack Obama and J. Cole.

Roc Nation Sports International has represented Kolisi since his historic World Cup win in 2019, having shepherded his professional and personal career endeavors. Most recently, Kolisi was featured on CBS’ iconic program, 60 Minutes, where they highlighted his life story as well as his plans to create meaningful change in South Africa.

The Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story comes shortly after Kolisi was awarded the National Order of Ikhamanga, a prestigious award bestowed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that recognises citizens who excel in sports, arts, culture, literature, music, and journalism.

“Siya is an embodiment of resilience, patience and determination,” President of Roc Nation Sports International Michael Yormark said. “We are beyond thrilled to premiere this powerful documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival and help tell Siya’s inspirational story. He has shattered barriers to become a global icon and is continuing to leave an impactful legacy for the next generation.”

NextOptions
Read more: Siya Kolisi, Tebogo Malope

Related

Freedom of Movement partners with Sneaker Shack for shoe donation initiative
Freedom of Movement partners with Sneaker Shack for shoe donation initiative1 day ago
Will Battersby, CEO, Bos Brands. Source: Supplied
SA's Bos Brands bags investment for UK expansion9 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Jürgen Klopp and Siya Kolisi
When football and rugby collide24 Nov 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Finding the line in funny advertising
#OrchidsandOnions: Finding the line in funny advertising3 Oct 2022
Image supplied. The 18th Sunday Times GenNext Awards’ winners
Sunday Times GenNext Awards' winners announced16 Sep 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: The solution with sports branding
#OrchidsandOnions: The solution with sports branding8 Aug 2022
Kantar announces South Africa's Best Liked Ads Q3 and Q4 2021
KantarKantar announces South Africa's Best Liked Ads Q3 and Q4 20212 Jun 2022
Images sourced from
SA Sports Awards winners announced14 Mar 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz