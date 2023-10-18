Industries

Samro, Soul Candi Institute to launch "Music as a Business" programme

18 Oct 2023
The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has launched a Music Business Training Programme ans is calling all Samro full and associate members to apply. The programme, in partnership with Soul Candi Institute, is part of Samro's Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative designed to equip members with the ability to traverse the commercial world of music.
Image by from
Image by Florian Kurz from Pixabay

Samro members selected to be part of the bursary programme will be able to confidently engage with various industry stakeholders, grounded on a thorough understanding of "Music as a Business." Additionally, the programme will equip them with the skills to identify and create sustainable strategies to ensure their growth within the industry while also remaining relevant.

The Soul Candi Institute will deliver a comprehensive online curriculum tailored exclusively for Samro members and aims to empower them with vital business skills for success in the music industry. This innovative program will offer a flexible learning environment, enabling members to progress at their own pace. The curriculum combines practical expertise with academic insights, providing a unique and powerful toolset to tackle the challenges within the music industry.

Samro introduces once-off application fee for new members
Samro introduces once-off application fee for new members

1 Jun 2023

Samro and the Soul Candi Institute are pleased to announce their ongoing partnership and offer the course as a standalone option. The course was previously available through the Boston City Campus and since inception in 2021, 100 Samro members have benefited from the training programme. Furthermore, Samro encourages greater participation of female members to address gender disparities in the music industry.

To maintain a high level of engagement between learner and instructor, the programme is designed to accommodate 50qualifying members. The course will begin on 15 January 2024 for eight weeks, with all modules to be completed by 11 March 2024.

The Music Business Training Programme is a significant opportunity for both Full and Associate Samro members as a stepping stone to better their career abilities. As composers and authors, Samro members are frequently engaged in travels and collaborations with musicians from various corners of the globe, and to facilitate and enhance this creative exchange, the course will be entirely web-based, offering the flexibility for participants to join from any location worldwide.

The Music Business Training Programme requires a minimum qualification of NQF level 4-6 or STD 8.

For more, go to https://www.samro.org.za/csi/music-business-course

