    FarmERP expands into Saudi market, plans office in 2024

    5 Jan 2024
    5 Jan 2024
    FarmERP, a globally recognised agri tech firm with a strong presence in over 30 countries, including the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the USA, and Southeast Asia, has announced a strategic move to enter the Saudi Arabian market. The company aims to establish a registered regional office, marking a significant step in its growth strategy.
    Sanjay Borkar, co-founder and CEO, FarmERP
    Sanjay Borkar, co-founder and CEO, FarmERP

    Already providing cutting-edge technology to major agribusinesses in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, FarmERP is actively engaging with government entities and private stakeholders for potential collaborations. The company remains committed to research and development efforts, customising technical solutions to meet the unique needs of the region.

    Leveraging advanced data science and technology, supported by AI and ML, the agri tech firm seeks to enhance food security, address climate change, and promote sustainability in Saudi Arabia. The platform will closely monitor crop and soil health, optimise resource usage, and deploy digitalization tools to drive efficiency. By integrating intelligent climate advisory solutions, FarmERP aims to bring a transformative shift to Saudi Arabia's agricultural sector.

    Revolutionising Saudi's agri sector

    The company has set out an ambitious target for expansion, aiming for a 200% year-over-year increase in clientele. As part of its strategy, FarmERP plans to establish a registered office in Saudi Arabia, not only to serve existing clients but also to contribute to local employment. These expansion initiatives are expected to drive a threefold surge in revenue.

    Sanjay Borkar, co-founder and CEO, expressed FarmERP's dedication to addressing regional agricultural challenges such as food safety, traceability, sustainability, and climate resilience. He states: "With our advanced AI and ML-based solutions under FarmGyan, our focus is on providing predictive farming solutions. Our aim, as we delve deeper into the Saudi Arabian market, is to solidify our position as a prominent player within the agri tech industry across the Middle East region."

    FarmERP's plans include enhancing AI-based advisory throughout the Farm-to-Fork supply chain and focusing on greenhouse gas (GHG) management.

