Make your bedroom your paradise with Eden Sleep

If the cold snap is making you laze longer in bed, you might be wondering if it's time to invest in a new mattress. Eden Sleep is an environmentally-friendly, Proudly South African mattress manufacturer founded when a leading foam manufacturer and a leading spring manufacturer decided to settle a decades-long debate on which mattress construction was the best - foam or spring. Their conclusion - a hybrid bringing together the 'best of both'.

“Eden Sleep mattresses use a combination of zoned pocket coil Spring support system and a technical foam comfort system can create the ideal sleep rejuvenation device (SRD), commonly known as a mattress,” said Jeanne Swart, Eden Sleep marketing representative.

Choose your rejuvenation

Eden Sleep offers three mattress ranges, Uno, Trio and Pento, correlating to the zones of the human body which align with the company’s exclusive Eden Mattress Match Model.

“Our model takes away the guesswork about which mattress is right for you. It is based on the human body shape, as this reveals how your weight is distributed from head to toe. This is used to determine the type of pressure-relieving support each person requires from their mattress,” Swart said.

The Eden Comfort System is designed using premium density conventional and technical foams to achieve the individual’s desired level of comfort, be it ‘plush, medium or firm’. The correct mattress will mold to one’s unique body profile to ensure optimum pressure-relieving support, neutral spine alignment, reduced pressure points and limited motion transfer.

Eden Sleep developed its unique RibZone pocket spring core, comprising multiple parallel and nested ribs of pocket coils arranged in a targeted zonal configuration and encased with Edge2Edgesupport foam. “This increases the sleeping area and limits sagging, while supporting you when getting in and out of bed.”

Better mattress hygiene

“Heat and moisture build-up generated while we sleep creates an uncomfortable sleep environment which further contributes to excessive tossing and turning.” Eden Sleep’s RibZone Core, together with a gel-infused comfort system allows for effective heat and moisture dissipation resulting in a cooler, drier and better-regulated sleep environment.

The contemporary Waterfall mattress cover replaces the traditional quilted cover and can be removed to be washed or replaced. “Depending on the climatic conditions, the average human sweats around 200ml per night. A percentage of this sweat is being absorbed into your mattress, which together with heat build-up and natural skin shedding creates an ideal breeding ground for dust mites.”

Sleep sustainably

In line with the brand’s green economy ethos, Eden Sleep has partnered with Greenpop, a South African NGO which specialises in forest restoration, and for every mattress sold, will donate a tree in that customer’s name as part of a reforestation project. Each buyer will receive a certificate with a geo-location tag.

The mattresses, with a maximum load-bearing capacity of 150kg per person, are made from locally-sourced raw materials sourced and manufactured in Johannesburg.

Eden Sleep’s range, with a 100-night free trial, is exclusively available through their website, following a global trend of consumers opting to purchase beds online. “Our beds are delivered conveniently packaged to your door, in eco-friendly packaging.”

While Swart says that a mattress is a grudge purchase for most people, “if you defray the cost of a quality R10,000 mattress over a 10-year lifespan, you’re paying less than R2.74 per night to sleep comfortably and wake up feeling rejuvenated. Humans are said to spend a third of their lifetime sleeping, so let Eden Sleep help you have better sleep for a healthier life”.

Standard-length beds start at R3,850 up to R12,000 for a king-size extra length, including VAT and delivery.

Visit www.edensleep.co.za.