Switch on style with Lights Out deals at Stiles!

Stiles is excited to announce the launch of their Lights Out promo starting 1 March 2023. For a limited time, Stiles are giving their customers discounts of up to 40% off* on select tile and sanitaryware products. Whether the lights are on or off, Stiles guarantees a Lights Out experience and an uninterrupted supply of style, with the best possible value.

Homeowners, architects, contractors, and designers are encouraged to view the extensive ranges of luxury tiles and sanitaryware at Stiles. Stiles’ curated collection of products being promoted, feature an extensive range of styles, from classic to contemporary. Furthermore, in-house style consultants are dedicated to helping shoppers create the perfect space that reflects their unique style and personality.

Take advantage of Stiles’ exclusive Lights Out promotion and save up to 40%* on luxury tiles and sanitaryware. Visit the Stiles website or one of their showrooms today to browse the collection of items on promotion. Customers are encouraged to speak to a style consultant today for additional in-store specials.

*Ts & Cs apply.



