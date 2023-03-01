Industries

Switch on style with Lights Out deals at Stiles!

1 Mar 2023
Issued by: Stiles
Stiles is excited to announce the launch of their Lights Out promo starting 1 March 2023. For a limited time, Stiles are giving their customers discounts of up to 40% off* on select tile and sanitaryware products. Whether the lights are on or off, Stiles guarantees a Lights Out experience and an uninterrupted supply of style, with the best possible value.
Switch on style with Lights Out deals at Stiles!

Homeowners, architects, contractors, and designers are encouraged to view the extensive ranges of luxury tiles and sanitaryware at Stiles. Stiles’ curated collection of products being promoted, feature an extensive range of styles, from classic to contemporary. Furthermore, in-house style consultants are dedicated to helping shoppers create the perfect space that reflects their unique style and personality.

Switch on style with Lights Out deals at Stiles!

Take advantage of Stiles’ exclusive Lights Out promotion and save up to 40%* on luxury tiles and sanitaryware. Visit the Stiles website or one of their showrooms today to browse the collection of items on promotion. Customers are encouraged to speak to a style consultant today for additional in-store specials.

*Ts & Cs apply.

Stiles
Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality products. We believe in the products we market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed.
