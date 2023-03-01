Biz Most Read Award winners February 2023

This month’s coronations go to the following companies whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in February:
Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketers toolbox offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.