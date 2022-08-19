LG shows it cares and donates fridges to the Johannesburg Children's Home

Known for their continued commitment to empowering South Africans to lead better lives through technology and innovation, LG Electronics has donated seven fridges to the Johannesburg Children's Home. This generous donation forms part of their corporate citizenship programme, which is driven by partnerships between local community citizens and dedicated NGOs.

“Our focus as a corporate citizen is to provide aid in the fields of social welfare, education, and cultural activities by means of sponsorship, financial aid, and volunteer work,” explained Jinkook Kang, president of LG South Africa. “At the end of the day, LG products are products that care and, by donating these fridges, we hope to create a better life for all who use them. Our brand pillar LG Cares is a wonderful initiative that allows us to give back, make a difference, and prove we’re a brand beyond innovation and technology – we’ve got heart.”

The Johannesburg Children’s Home has been in operation for 130 years, giving love and care to children who live in the establishment. The fridges will be set up in the furnished cottages, which were first installed in 1985.

“We’re very grateful for this donation from LG and the opportunities this creates for us in the long run,” commented Fiona Duke, head of Operations at the Johannesburg Children’s Home. “It really is a brand that cares. We and the children thank the company from the bottom of our hearts.”

Thanks to donations like these, as well as those from other important sponsors, the children’s home is embarking on various income-generating projects to ensure the longevity of the organisation. They plan to hire out the home's hall for events or functions and provide laundry services from the home's on-site laundry. They also hope to sell sauces and food platters as well as art and craft goods that the children themselves create.

LG has a long history of giving back to the community. Its partnership with Forge Academy saw the promotion of career opportunities for young girls in the ICT sector, and the company's collaboration with the Kolisi Foundation and self-storage company Stor-Age provided blankets to the less fortunate. These initiatives have made a difference in the lives of many.

LG is leading the way with more than just technology and innovation – they're using their power for good. Stay up to date with LG news, product announcements, and more by visiting the LG website.



