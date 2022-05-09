Stiles launches its Rise and Shine promotion

Amidst disease, war and an ever-inflating economy, Stiles wants its clientele to stay hopeful and positive. That's why they're launching their Rise and Shine promo.
“We want our clients and customers to live with hope and to keep pursuing their dreams,” says Stiles CEO, Steve Joubert. “We want them to know that even though the economy is currently difficult to navigate, we have their backs and are ready to offer only the best of deals without compromising on quality and style,” he adds.
Steve Joubert, CEO of Stiles, Rising and Shining amidst the chaos.
Customers can expect deals on imported ranges of tiles and sanitaryware exclusive to Stiles from Spain, Italy, Brazil and more.
The exclusive to Stiles, Alter range from Italy, is among several quality products on promo.
Sought-after selected Newform sanitary ware from Italy is currently on promo at Stiles.