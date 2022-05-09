Barry Callebaut grows focus in Africa, establishing own SA distribution network

Industries

    9 May 2022
    The Barry Callebaut Group, the prominent Belgian-Swiss cocoa processor and chocolate manufacturer, is expanding its business in South Africa with the setup of a local, direct distribution network in the country. The company is opening up its Gourmet business of packed products for artisans and chefs to other and multiple distributors, while still including Garden Morris Packaging and Food (GMPF) as a distributor.

    Source: Barry Callebaut Group
    Source: Barry Callebaut Group

    Having worked with GMPF for over 20 years, Barry Callebaut will continue to collaborate with GMPF for its semi-industrial customers, food manufacturing business, warehousing, and logistics.

    Barry Callebaut will increase the number of distribution points and take over the role of master distributor in South Africa. The new network will focus on supplying customers in South Africa and the neighboring countries with a wide range of products from the Group’s global Gourmet brands like Callebaut, Mona Lisa, Cacao Barry, and Carma.

    Growing Gourmet brands in Africa


    By expanding its local product range and doubling the size of its local team, Barry Callebaut said it will meet the increasing demand for high-quality chocolate indulgence and support the growth within the African markets. The South African food and grocery retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +4.9% between 2020 to 2025, with an estimated value of $59.6bn by 2025, which opens up opportunities for Barry Callebaut*.

    Rogier van Sligter, president EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) at Barry Callebaut, commented: “Expansion is one of our four long-term strategic pillars. After more than 20 years of experience in the South African market, we start a new chapter. By setting up a direct distribution network, we improve customer proximity and enable the growth of our Gourmet brands in the African markets.”

    Barry Callebaut invests in dairy-free chocolate production
    Barry Callebaut invests in dairy-free chocolate production

    5 Feb 2020


    David Bowrin, general manager South East & West Africa at Barry Callebaut, added: “By developing our own network in South Africa, we will better understand our customers’ needs and adapt our product range and local stock to their requirements.“

    “Barry Callebaut manages its Gourmet business via a local entity with GMPF acting as their logistical and warehouse partner. This decision was taken to be able to offer a wider product range, servicing better innovation and development in the extensive Barry Callebaut product range to the local market. We look forward to our continued relationship with Barry Callebaut,” adds Barbara Queally, managing director GMPF.

    *Source: GlobalData, Food and Grocery Retail in South Africa - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
