Online wine emporium launches showcasing Stellenbosch wines and routes

The Simon Wine Emporium, in association with Stellenbosch Wine Routes, has launched an online wine emporium dedicated exclusively to labels that are Wine of Origin Stellenbosch - making it the first offering of its kind in South Africa.

Source: Supplied

Wine estates and cultivars

Source: Supplied

The online wine emporium showcases 145 top wines from no fewer than 73 Stellenbosch Wine Routes member estates.The wines on offer represent all five sub-routes of the Stellenbosch Winelands:• Greater Simonsberg,• Stellenbosch Berg,• Stellenbosch Valley,• Helderberg, and• Bottelary Hills.Tasting notes have been provided for each wine, as well as information on the wine estates and the various cultivars, and assistance with food pairing. The list consists of cultivars including Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinotage and Shiraz, as well as red blends. It also incorporates the 'old vine' wines administered by the Old Vine Project, as well as a collection of iconic wines of the region.For wine aficionados who prefer a particular cultivar but would like to compare the offerings of different wine estates, the panel has curated cases of six wines, from across the sub-routes of the Stellenbosch Winelands and in three price categories: laid back for everyday enjoyment, premium, and truly superior.Buyers can also put together their own six-bottle cases from the Simon Wine Emporium portfolio, consisting of a particular cultivar across the five sub-routes, or a mix of cultivars from different wine estates – at no extra cost.In addition to the Simon Wine Emporium portfolio, there are also rare, vintage wines on the list. These wines usually come straight from the cellars of the winemakers themselves and have been made available exclusively to Simon Wine Emporium clients.Local wine-lovers who want to taste some of the wines on sale, can visit the ‘home’ of the Simon Wine Emporium in the historic De Warenmarkt complex in Stellenbosch.Daniël Kriel, co-owner of De Warenmarkt, says: "It gives us great pleasure to introduce the one-of-a-kind Simon Wine Emporium experience – both online and at De Warenmarkt – to wine-lovers across the world. Whether you live in Cape Town or Cape Cod, you now have access to the best of Stellenbosch wines all in one place, just one click away.""We’ve always prided ourselves that we were the first eatery in South Africa to offer an 'exclusively Stellenbosch' wine list, featuring only the finest from the award-winning estates around our town."According to Mike Ratcliffe, chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes says: "We are exceptionally proud of this latest milestone. The Simon Wine Emporium continues not only this tradition, but also the tradition of collaboration that has always been part of the success of Stellenbosch wine."