Design Lab retail readiness programme calls for applications

The Craft + Design Institute (CDI) and V&A Waterfront are calling for a new group of Cape Town-based creative entrepreneurs to apply for their local retail readiness programme for 2022/23. The programme provides a full retail experience at an incubator store, known as the Design Lab, which is located at the V&A's design-forward Watershed shopping venue. It's an incredible opportunity for local designers to receive the necessary support to experience a real-time retail environment, and try their hand at selling and test products in the market.