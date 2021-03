Aldo's 'Step Into Love' campaign promotes confidence in your true self

Aldo has launched its latest international campaign 'Step Into Love', promoting your ability to express your true self and confidently show your beautiful soul to the world. Aldo's high-fashion range of shoes, handbags and accessories has made it a much-loved brand in South Africa.

This season’s ‘Step Into Love’ comes off the back of Aldo’s summer season’s high-energy video and Tik Tok dance competition campaign. The messaging behind these campaigns is to encourage self-confidence among Aldo consumers, as well as the genuine human connection between them. Being true to one’s authentic self is one of Aldo’s core values and is even more relevant as we head into a winter during the global pandemic.Aldo’s International vice president of global footwear, Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, says,she says.Nicola Argyros, head of Aldo South Africa, says,she says.says Argyros.Aldo’s online store www.aldoshoes.co.za is available 24/7 for an effortless, enjoyable shopping experience, from the safety of your couch.Sign up to the Aldo newsletter and get R150 off your first purchase.If you prefer more hands-on shopping, click on this link https://www.aldoshoes.co.za/find-a-store to find your nearest Aldo store.‘Step into Love’ in a beautiful pair of high-fashion shoes and sneakers from Aldo.Express soul & personality. Express YOU. Step Into Love #AldoCrew