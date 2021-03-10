Aldo's 'Step Into Love' campaign promotes confidence in your true self

Aldo has launched its latest international campaign 'Step Into Love', promoting your ability to express your true self and confidently show your beautiful soul to the world. Aldo's high-fashion range of shoes, handbags and accessories has made it a much-loved brand in South Africa.
This season’s ‘Step Into Love’ comes off the back of Aldo’s summer season’s high-energy video and Tik Tok dance competition campaign. The messaging behind these campaigns is to encourage self-confidence among Aldo consumers, as well as the genuine human connection between them. Being true to one’s authentic self is one of Aldo’s core values and is even more relevant as we head into a winter during the global pandemic.
Aldo’s International vice president of global footwear, Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, says, “‘Step Into Love’ is about the ability to express your true self. It’s our way of showing our personality, our soul,”
she says.
Nicola Argyros, head of Aldo South Africa, says, “Aldo’s trend is in line with the global move to stay at home. Covid has more people working, studying and even virtual socialising from home, so trends have naturally become a lot more casual. To cater to this new, much more ‘off-the-cuff’ but no less stylish look, Aldo has widened their collection of fashion - and totally Instagram-able - sneakers available,”
she says. “We hope this campaign will drive home Aldo’s message of confidently being your true self. We believe it’s important to promote this message especially to young people as we navigate these uncertain times,”
says Argyros.
Aldo's online store www.aldoshoes.co.za
is available 24/7 for an effortless, enjoyable shopping experience, from the safety of your couch.
https://www.aldoshoes.co.za/find-a-store
to find your nearest Aldo store.
‘Step into Love’ in a beautiful pair of high-fashion shoes and sneakers from Aldo.
Express soul & personality. Express YOU. Step Into Love #AldoCrew