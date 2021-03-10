All-in-one shampoo for thicker, fuller and dandruff-free hair

Thinning, dandruff and de-energised hair are big concerns for men. One of the world's leading* male hair care brands, Alpecin®, has a unique formulated shampoo that addresses these concerns. Alpecin Double-Effect Caffeine Shampoo is a brilliant dual-solution that offers great value for money and time-saving convenience.
Double-Effect Caffeine Shampoo is an effective dual-solution that simultaneously removes oily dandruff from the scalp by loosening scaly, keratinous cells and preparing the way for the caffeine complex to reach the hair roots, ensuring stronger, more energised hair**, free of dandruff. Just simply apply to wet hair, massage into scalp, leave on for two minutes and then rinse. It’s that easy.
The combination of two effective anti-dandruff substances salicylic acid and piroctone olamine results in a gentle dandruff removal, soothing action, improved resistance and antimicrobial properties. Alpecin Double-Effect Caffeine Shampoo contains a perfectly adjusted amount of caffeine, which paves the way for the second effect whereby the caffeine stimulates the hair roots all the way along the hair during washing.
So double up on your daily grooming routine, to get double the effect!
Alpecin Double-Effect Caffeine Shampoo is available at most major retailers nationwide and online at Takealot
, Clicks
or Dis-Chem
. For more information visit https://www.alpecin.com/en-za/*Nielsen MarketTrack, hair shampoo, ranking by sales (Top 30), Germany drugstores, full year 2020.
**Without the result of a medical condition
About Dr. Wolff:
Now led by the fourth generation of its founding family and with brands including Alpecin, Plantur and Vagisan, the Germany-based Dr. Wolff-Group and its 780 employees continues its global growth. Since its founding 1905, the company has maintained a strong emphasis on research and scientifically demonstrable benefits of its products for solving problems such as hair loss or skin disorders.About Acdoco SA:
Acdoco SA is a leading specialist brand-building distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919 and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years. Acdoco SA represents leading brands in Southern Africa including Contempo
, Batiste
, Pearl Drops
, Alpecin
, Skyn
, Dr. Beckmann
, Nair
, Plantur
, BlanX
, Jordan
, Anusol
and Obel RespiClear
.