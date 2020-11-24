PnP Clothing announces Gavin Rajah collab and Futurewear winners

Pick n Pay Clothing has launched its third limited-edition locally-produced collection, this time designed by the well-known Gavin Rajah. "Customers will be able to shop this incredible designer range at everyday, affordable prices," says Hazel Pillay, general manager for Pick n Pay Clothing, commenting on how the collection is perfectly timed with the launch of Black Friday deals now in stores.