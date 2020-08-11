PnP Clothing's new collaborative partnership celebrates SA design

Pick n Pay Clothing is launching limited ranges of exclusive collections in collaboration with young South African designers. This project is the result of a partnership between the retailer and award-winning fashion designer, Gavin Rajah, who will mentor the designers and help them create exclusive collections for PnP Clothing in the coming months.

Pick n Pay Clothing x Julia

Julia Buchanan

These collaborations will support local talent and make designer clothing more accessible to more South Africans at affordable prices.Pick n Pay Clothing notes that the collaborative partnership will fully celebrate local design and manufacturing, from the designer’s inspiration to the production and creation of the ranges.“South Africa is home to many talented local designers but not all have the platform to grow their brands commercially. Through these collaborations, our goal is to deliver great value fashion which captures the latest style and trends. We can promote local designers to support them in growing their range to a greater audience,” says Hazel Pillay, general manager for Pick n Pay Clothing.The first collaborative range is designed by Julia Buchanan and is inspired by the country’s powerful women. The Pick n Pay Clothing x Julia collection is a celebration of femininity and florals. It includes seven items, including a kimono, dresses, a wrap skirt, and shorts, with costs ranging between R279,99 to R399,99. There is also a mask and RPET bag in the signature prints.Explaining the inspiration for the collection, Buchanan, says, “The collection is inspired by the local landscape. The garden has been used as a canvas to symbolise a space of growth, nature and resilience, particularly in a time of Covid-19 uncertainty and the darkness of gender-based violence in South Africa. The signature pink, a universal symbol for love, is predominant in this collection and represents affection, harmony and compassion.”She adds, "The range also celebrates women’s empowerment. Julia, as a brand, has always sourced fabrics locally and had our garments made by a group of women in surrounding communities. We are glad we could extend this ethos with this collaboration."Buchanan created her swimwear and apparel brand five years ago after noticing only a few places sold locally-made, affordable swimwear with original fabric prints. She later expanded into linens and accessories but has always wanted to extend her clothing line and cater for a broader audience. “This collaboration has given me an incredible opportunity to design for a wider consumer base.”The Pick n Pay Clothing x Julia range is now available in 50 selected PnP Clothing stores while stocks last. The full collection will also be available online at the newly-launched picknpayclothing.co.za online store.Pillay comments, “We are always finding more ways to support more local businesses. This is the first collaboration for this new campaign, and we are excited to work with more designers to celebrate the vibrant and colourful energy of South Africa."