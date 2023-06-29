Industries

Africa


The V&A Waterfront teams up with admyt to provide visitors with cashless, ticketless parking

29 Jun 2023
The V&A Waterfront has joined forces with admyt, the market leading digital parking management platform in South Africa, to leverage its innovative smart parking system for the benefit of visitors, tenants and guests to the precinct.
The mall says ticketless parking is now available. Source: Supplied.
The mall says ticketless parking is now available. Source: Supplied.

The admyt system uses license plate recognition (LPR) software and smartphone technology to provide a cashless, ticketless, and touchless parking experience.

Advanced solutions

Welcoming nearly two million visitors every month, the V&A Waterfront boasts an extensive array of offerings, including over 500 retail outlets, more than 10 hotels, 80 eateries, and numerous historical landmarks.

Given the high visitor numbers, parking plays a key role in the overall experience of V&A guests; and with over 8,000 parking spaces spread across numerous outdoor and undercover parking lots, seamless and quick movement of vehicles in and out of the precinct is of utmost importance.

Construction of 30,000m2 Princess Mkabayi Mall in KZN underway
Construction of 30,000m2 Princess Mkabayi Mall in KZN underway

21 hours ago

According to Andre Theys, executive for operations at the V&A Waterfront, precinct management recognises the importance of advanced parking solutions that enable it to effectively manage its extensive parking facilities in a way that contributes positively to exceptional guest experiences.

“We prioritise a seamless parking process with minimal delays and low levels of congestion,” Theys explains.

“The partnership with admyt, has allowed us to enhance convenience and efficiency while ensuring a hassle-free parking experience for our valued visitors. It’s a highly innovative solution that not only aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional service and optimising the guest journey, but also contributes to the V&A’s sustainability efforts by reducing paper usage and helping to lower our carbon footprint."

Convenience

While admyts’ smart parking systems are already in operation at prime locations nationally, the massive V&A Waterfront installation is admyt’s biggest project in the province and marks the beginning of an extensive rollout planned for the country and Western Cape region.

That’s according to Devon Beynon, managing director of admyt, who says that this means growing numbers of Western Cape drivers will enjoy the same benefits already being experienced by the hundreds of thousands of visitors to the 60 other admyt-enabled parking venues. These include high-profile retail and commercial destinations like Mall of Africa, Sandton City, Greenstone, Centurion Mall, The Leonardo, Hyde Park, Eastgate, Killarney Mall, The Zone @ Rosebank, among others.

Beynon says that admyt’s focus on convenience and user satisfaction not only eliminates the need for parking access cards and tickets, but it also eliminates waiting times at ticket pay-stations and vehicle booms, and minimises physical touchpoints.

“Visitors who have registered with admyt can simply drive up to the parking entrance boom, which will open automatically on recognition of their license plate,” he explains, “and the relevant parking fees are then charged directly to the bank card or wallet captured on the admyt app or website.”

Read more: mall, V&A Waterfront, parking



