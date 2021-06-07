New Takealot distribution centre planned for Cape Town's Richmond Park

One of the United States of America's dominant domestic and international carriers, United Airlines, is determined to bounce back after pandemic restrictions. The airline has recently introduced a host of new routes to its portfolio, including direct flights to Johannesburg.Issued bySA Airlines
In a bid to reposition South Africa as a Covid-19 safe destination and change damaging narratives currently associated with South Africa, South African Tourism (SA Tourism) and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), are launching a Global PR communications Tourism Advocacy Programme, which forms part of the recent 'Tourism Road To Recovery Plan', adopted by national government and the tourism sector.
A new Cape Town Takealot distribution facility and pickup point is planned for the multibillion-rand Richmond Park development in Milnerton. The new facility will initially be 6,700m² and include two expansion opportunities with the potential to reach approximately 17,000m², providing Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, with the flexibility to expand in line with its growth.
A perspective of the Takealot facility set at Richmond Park.
According to Atterbury, the property investor and developer working on the project, the development will break ground in July 2021 and be ready for Takealot to begin operating in March 2022.
Takealot will join the growing lineup of businesses operating from the 84ha Richmond Park development, situated on the N7, including Aramex, Cape Fruit Coolers, CTM, Mustek, Scoop, ACDC Dynamics, Corex, Sequence Logistics and Richmond Corner’s convenience centre.
“We are thrilled to welcome Takealot to Richmond Park where it can extend its footprint in the Western Cape, provide easy access to customers in the area, and continue its remarkable growth story. This blue-chip tenant is an excellent fit for the development. Takealot will complement and enhance the mix of businesses in the southern precinct of Richmond Park, which is focused on retail and distribution,” says Mia Kitshoff, Atterbury leasing manager: commercial and industrial, Western Cape.
Atterbury, which is rolling out the Richmond Park development on behalf of the various shareholders, says that Takealot will benefit from the convenience of Richmond Park's location as a pickup point for customers and its proximity to smaller couriers.
Takealot’s bulk orders in the region will continue to be fulfilled from its large logistics centre in Montague Park. Richmond Park provides transport accessibility, with extensive road upgrades resulting in access from both the N1 and N7 highways. A unique aspect of the new Takealot facility is its dual entry and exit ways, one of which is dedicated to customer collection.
The 6,500m2 fully-let Richmond Corner shopping centre in Cape Town opened its doors this month. It is also part of Richmond Park, an 84ha site that is part of a milestone land restitution settlement...
30 Jul 2020
Richmond Park has also become a destination for many people who live and commute in the area. Richmond Corner shopping centre opened in July 2020, introducing 6,500m² of convenience retail to the park. The fully-let centre has a selection of 22 stores, anchored by Pick n Pay, Woolworths Food and Clicks, alongside convenience stores and takeaway options.
“Takealot is a great addition to Richmond Park and represents a key milestone in the development’s rollout. Once finished, one-third of the park’s developable bulk will also have been completed,” says Neil Redelinghuys of Old Mutual Property, Richmond Park’s major shareholder.
