4 Finalists at the IAB Bookmark Awards 2023
We are honoured to have collaborated with esteemed clients on these outstanding projects, which have earned us a place among the finalists in multiple categories. Let’s delve into the achievements that have positioned So Interactive at the forefront of digital creativity:
Ocean Basket – Global Website (Category: Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites and Excellence in Craft: Interface Design)
In partnership with Ocean Basket, a renowned seafood restaurant chain in South Africa, So Interactive created a captivating global website with a strong focus on UX/UI design.
Vulpro Rehabilitation – Pair if you care (Category: Social Media Campaigns)
Collaborating with Vulpro Rehabilitation, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to vulture conservation, So Interactive developed the impactful “Pair if you care” social media campaign.
Pernod Ricard – Phakamisa iSpirit (Category: Social Media Campaigns)
So Interactive partnered with Pernod Ricard, a leading spirits company, to create the remarkable “Phakamisa iSpirit 2.0” social media campaign. This initiative celebrated and empowered local South African artists (Makers), providing a platform to showcase their talent.
We are looking forward to the Bookmarks Awards evening on the 27 July 2023, 6pm for 7pm at the Vodacom Dome, Vodaworld.
