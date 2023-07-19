4 Finalists at the IAB Bookmark Awards 2023

We are thrilled to announce that So Interactive, a leading digital creative agency, has been selected as a finalist at the highly anticipated IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards 2023. This prestigious recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication, innovative thinking, and commitment to delivering exceptional digital experiences.

We are honoured to have collaborated with esteemed clients on these outstanding projects, which have earned us a place among the finalists in multiple categories. Let’s delve into the achievements that have positioned So Interactive at the forefront of digital creativity:

Ocean Basket – Global Website (Category: Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites and Excellence in Craft: Interface Design)

In partnership with Ocean Basket, a renowned seafood restaurant chain in South Africa, So Interactive created a captivating global website with a strong focus on UX/UI design.

Vulpro Rehabilitation – Pair if you care (Category: Social Media Campaigns)

Collaborating with Vulpro Rehabilitation, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to vulture conservation, So Interactive developed the impactful “Pair if you care” social media campaign.

Pernod Ricard – Phakamisa iSpirit (Category: Social Media Campaigns)

So Interactive partnered with Pernod Ricard, a leading spirits company, to create the remarkable “Phakamisa iSpirit 2.0” social media campaign. This initiative celebrated and empowered local South African artists (Makers), providing a platform to showcase their talent.

We are looking forward to the Bookmarks Awards evening on the 27 July 2023, 6pm for 7pm at the Vodacom Dome, Vodaworld.