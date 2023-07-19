Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Perfect WordBidvest MobilityQuickEasy SoftwarePert IndustrialsThe Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cybersecurity News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Beware: Scammers exploit hype around Barbie, Oppenheimer movies to steal personal information

19 Jul 2023
Scammers are exploiting Barbie's and Oppenheimer's immense popularity for their own sinister motives, says Kaspersky, the global cybersecurity company, which found that scammers are deceiving unsuspecting users by distributing phishing scams that prey on the excitement surrounding the movies' releases, all with the sole intention of tricking individuals and unlawfully acquiring their hard-earned money and sensitive personal data.
Fraudulent page selling Barbie dolls. Image supplied
Fraudulent page selling Barbie dolls. Image supplied

One of the fraudulent pages discovered lures users with special offers on Barbie dolls coinciding with the movie launch.

Besides the regular dolls, users are being enticed to buy limited-edition movie-related dolls, including one of the lead actress Margot Robbie for around £12 (R277). They can add a helicopter for £56 (R1,294), making the total cost of the purchase £60 (R1,387) with an “exclusive” discount.

"However, once users decide what to buy, they are redirected to a purchase form that requires personal identification details such as name, address, phone number, and banking information.

"Unsuspecting users unknowingly send their money and private data directly to fraudsters. Besides the financial risks, this scam also poses serious privacy concerns, as the stolen data could potentially be sold on the dark web market," Kaspersky explains.

Margot Robbie is Barbie in the upcoming movie. Source: Barbie The Movie.
How Barbie The Movie is winning at this marketing thing

By 28 Jun 2023

The scammers did not miss out on another popular release, Oppenheimer, which is scheduled for release on the same day.

"They tricked people by offering to stream the movie for free, but their real intention was to steal users' banking information and money. In such scenarios, scammers often employ a tactic in which they request a nominal fee of one dollar or euro for registration.

"However, this seemingly harmless payment requirement could raise a red flag. To proceed with the registration, they require that a bank card be linked, therefore enabling unauthorised and difficult-to-cancel debits from users' accounts," says Kaspersky.

Fraudulent page offering the streaming of Oppenheimer. Image supplied
Fraudulent page offering the streaming of Oppenheimer. Image supplied

“Premieres and exciting events bring a wave of anticipation, but amidst the thrill, it's crucial for users to remain alert and adhere to basic online safety rules. While the experience is exhilarating, we must not overlook the risks. By maintaining a vigilant mindset and practising safe online habits, we can fully enjoy the Barbie and Oppenheimer experience while safeguarding ourselves from cyber threats lurking in the digital world," comments Olga Svistunova, a security expert at Kaspersky.

To stay safe while enjoying the excitement surrounding movie premieres, Kaspersky experts recommend being cautious of phishing scams, verifying website security, using security solutions, being mindful of sharing personal information, and trusting reliable sources.

NextOptions
Read more: Barbie, Kaspersky



Related

Coding SQL Query in a PHP file using Atom. Source: Caspar Camille Rubin/Unsplash
Codebreakers reveals reverse engineering is toughest cybersecurity task2 days ago
Highly anticipated releases at the box office this July
Highly anticipated releases at the box office this July28 Jun 2023
Anna Larkina, web content analysis expert at Kaspersky
#BizTrends2023: 7 tips on mitigating cyber risks to your corporate social media in 202319 Jan 2023
Supplied image: Screenshot of the video with a link to the malicious Tor Browser installer in the description section
OnionPoison: Infected Tor Browser distribution via YouTube gives new meaning to "going viral"5 Oct 2022
YouTube comments become new tool for scammers
YouTube comments become new tool for scammers6 Jul 2022
Image source: © welcomia –
Cryptoscams target MetaMask users for seed phrases23 Mar 2022
Image source: © Maksim Kabakou –
3 key reasons cybersecurity will never be fully automated14 Feb 2022
Image source: August de Richelieu from
54% of SA families had to source extra devices for remote learning - survey18 Nov 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz