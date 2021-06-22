Clockwork digital campaigns receive 5 nominations at the Bookmark Awards 2021

Clockwork's interactive communications campaigns continue to make waves in the South African advertising and marketing industry, with five solid nominations at the annual IAB Bookmark Awards - the benchmark for tech, digital and leading edge innovation.

Q&A with Penny Motsamai, public relations director at Clockwork Penny Motsamai takes us behind the scenes of Clockwork and her new role as public relations director...

With the Microsoft “XBox Hall Of Fame” campaign as the forerunner with three nominations, alongside Acer’s “#Instapitch” with two, the recognition is testament to holistic creativity with high impact executions that delivered strong and measurable results for the clients.The categories that Clockwork received nominations for are a direct reflection of the company’s strength in the industry and perfectly highlight areas of expertise in which Clockwork continues to excel.The nominations are as follows:Campaign: Digital StrategyChannel: Email, Direct, Inbound MarketingChannel: Use of CRM, Loyalty and GamificationCommunity: Use of user-generated contentCommunity: Social Media InnovationThe awards will take place on 29 July 2021.