Clockwork digital campaigns receive 5 nominations at the Bookmark Awards 2021

22 Jun 2021
Issued by: Clockwork
Clockwork's interactive communications campaigns continue to make waves in the South African advertising and marketing industry, with five solid nominations at the annual IAB Bookmark Awards - the benchmark for tech, digital and leading edge innovation.

With the Microsoft “XBox Hall Of Fame” campaign as the forerunner with three nominations, alongside Acer’s “#Instapitch” with two, the recognition is testament to holistic creativity with high impact executions that delivered strong and measurable results for the clients.

Q&A with Penny Motsamai, public relations director at Clockwork

Penny Motsamai takes us behind the scenes of Clockwork and her new role as public relations director...

Issued by Clockwork 1 day ago


The categories that Clockwork received nominations for are a direct reflection of the company’s strength in the industry and perfectly highlight areas of expertise in which Clockwork continues to excel.

The nominations are as follows:

Microsoft “XBox Hall Of Fame”
Campaign: Digital Strategy
Channel: Email, Direct, Inbound Marketing
Channel: Use of CRM, Loyalty and Gamification

Acer #Instapitch
Community: Use of user-generated content
Community: Social Media Innovation

The awards will take place on 29 July 2021.

Clockwork
Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
Read more: Microsoft, Acer, Marketing, Communications, Xbox, IAB Bookmark Awards, advertising, Clockwork, digital, tech

