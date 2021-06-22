IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
More IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit news...Submit news
Most Read
Show more
Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2021Economic optimism drives brand values to record levels... Kantar
#Bookmarks2021: All the finalistsThe IAB Bookmark Awards, an IAB SA initiative, celebrates its 13th year of rewarding excellence in digital and recognising the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix.
MultiChoice Group partners with the Solidarity Fund Covid-19 Vaccine campaignMultiChoice Group announced its media partnership with The Solidarity Fund in support of their vaccine roll-out campaign, 'When We Come Together'.
- Charting a course for the next 20 years of CyberCellar
- #BehindtheBrandManager: Serisha Pillay, senior marketing manager at Sage
- #StartupStory: Kawiwi, an online marketplace for freelancers, consultants and service providers
- Google offers new programmes to bolster African innovation and female entrepreneurship
- #MarketingMasterminds: Retroactive cofounder Mike Sharman on personal marketing with MatchKit
- Segmenting for the future: 5 emerging consumer types
- UCook and Faithful to Nature acquire Granadilla Eats
Covid-19
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Clockwork digital campaigns receive 5 nominations at the Bookmark Awards 2021
Clockwork's interactive communications campaigns continue to make waves in the South African advertising and marketing industry, with five solid nominations at the annual IAB Bookmark Awards - the benchmark for tech, digital and leading edge innovation.
With the Microsoft “XBox Hall Of Fame” campaign as the forerunner with three nominations, alongside Acer’s “#Instapitch” with two, the recognition is testament to holistic creativity with high impact executions that delivered strong and measurable results for the clients.
Q&A with Penny Motsamai, public relations director at Clockwork
Penny Motsamai takes us behind the scenes of Clockwork and her new role as public relations director...
Clockwork 1 day ago
The categories that Clockwork received nominations for are a direct reflection of the company’s strength in the industry and perfectly highlight areas of expertise in which Clockwork continues to excel.
The nominations are as follows:
Microsoft “XBox Hall Of Fame”
Campaign: Digital Strategy
Channel: Email, Direct, Inbound Marketing
Channel: Use of CRM, Loyalty and Gamification
Acer #Instapitch
Community: Use of user-generated content
Community: Social Media Innovation
The awards will take place on 29 July 2021.
Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
- Clockwork digital campaigns receive 5 nominations at the Bookmark Awards 202122 Jun 10:34
- Q&A with Penny Motsamai, public relations director at Clockwork21 Jun 10:17
- Is YouTube being underutilised by South African brands?15 Jun 11:41
- Clockwork named African Consultancy of the Year at the Sabre Awards EMEA 202110 Jun 09:33
- Clockwork appoints Penny Motsamai as public relations director08 Jun 11:43
Read more: Microsoft, Acer, Marketing, Communications, Xbox, IAB Bookmark Awards, advertising, Clockwork, digital, tech
Related
#Bookmarks2021: All the finalists16 hours ago
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.