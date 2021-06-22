Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

The Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2021 in partnership with the National Lotteries Commission

22 Jun 2021
Issued by: Mail & Guardian
The Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans is back and this year's event carries special significance as we celebrate 15 exciting years since the project's inception in 2006. We are proud to have positively impacted the lives of young South Africans through this project.
This year, under the theme Resilience and Innovation for Excellence, the Mail & Guardian in partnership with the National Lotteries Commission is proud to bring you yet another exciting live virtual party on Thursday, 24 June to showcase South Africa's most versatile, innovative young professionals, who will inspire, ignite and prepare the youth for a new world.

Over the years, the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans has exponentially grown in both scale and prestige. Since the announcement of the inaugural cohort of winners in 2006, many finalists have gone on to represent South Africa in the global arena – from Bryan Habana and Caster Semenya, Ami Faku to Lauren Beukes. 


The 2021 instalment of M&G’s 200 Young South Africans is bigger and better than ever! This year’s list has attracted immense support from both the public and private sector through sponsorship.

We would like to thank The National Lotteries Commission with whom we share a common goal to support South African communities through the upliftment of the Youth. We are excited to announce that every winner will receive a coupon worth R500 courtesy of Takealot.com.

Other partners include: City of Johannesburg, Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Afrocentric Group, University of Johannesburg, University of Free State, University of Pretoria, Kaya FM, eNCA, Durban University of Technology, Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency and the Jakes Gerwel Fellowship.

In awarding this year’s Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans, the goal is to celebrate some and inspire others, but also to take stock of how the young people of this country have responded to the new, unique challenges that the past year has presented to them. More than just an individual accomplishment, Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans provides a snapshot of who we are as a nation, so that we can see the incredible potential that our collective future holds.

Join us via 200youngsouthafricans.co.za for the Winner's Live Virtual Reveal on 24 June 2021 at 7pm SAST.

Be a part of our Live Watch Party at 7pm SAST on IGTV @mailandguardian and on Twitter @mailandguardian

The prestigious 200 Young South Africans supplement will be published in this week’s edition of the Mail & Guardian.

For more information contact az.oc.gm@idolhaM
Mail & Guardian, University of Johannesburg, University of Pretoria, City of Johannesburg, Kaya FM, Durban University of Technology, Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, Takealot.com, eNCA, University of Free State, AfroCentric Group, Gauteng Provincial Legislature, National Lotteries Commission, Caster Semenya

