Howard Audio gives Weelee wheels

22 Jun 2021
Issued by: Howard Audio
Cutting through the clutter on radio at the moment is the new campaign for Weelee. Howard Audio collaborated with agency Abnormal on attention-grabbing scripts that illustrate the concept 'You're doing it wrong, if you don't go with Weelee.' We created a tongue-in-cheek gospel track that comments on the voice-over comic's antics.
Howard Audio picks up two awards at April 2021 Creative Circle Awards

Getting a mention from the Creative Awards always means a lot - and this month to get a mention in both the Film and Radio categories makes us very proud at Howard Audio...

Issued by Howard Audio 1 Jun 2021


It was vital for the music to weave timeously around the wording of the scripts in English and Afrikaans, allowing the vocals to interject at exactly the right place. The mnemonic ‘beep beep’ was placed right at the end to give a musical full stop to each spot.

Listen to the spots here:



Howard Audio
At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
