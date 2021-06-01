Howard Audio picks up two awards at April 2021 Creative Circle Awards

This month's Marketing Masterminds are Danny Pinch, executive creative director of digital at the King James Group, and Jean Scheltema, head of marketing and communications at Wesgro. They discuss the 'One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape' campaign.Issued by Facebook
Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
Getting a mention from the Creative Awards always means a lot - and this month to get a mention in both the Film and Radio categories makes us very proud at Howard Audio - we love both mediums - and the fact that we were responsible for the original music AND final mix shows the many facets of Howard Audio.
We are thrilled that the Momentum ”Giant” TV campaign and the KFC “Good burns vs Bad burns” radio campaign are mentioned with some amazing campaigns this month.
