    This month's Marketing Masterminds are Danny Pinch, executive creative director of digital at the King James Group, and Jean Scheltema, head of marketing and communications at Wesgro. They discuss the 'One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape' campaign.
Howard Audio picks up two awards at April 2021 Creative Circle Awards

1 Jun 2021
Issued by: Howard Audio
Getting a mention from the Creative Awards always means a lot - and this month to get a mention in both the Film and Radio categories makes us very proud at Howard Audio - we love both mediums - and the fact that we were responsible for the original music AND final mix shows the many facets of Howard Audio.

We are thrilled that the Momentum ”Giant” TV campaign and the KFC “Good burns vs Bad burns” radio campaign are mentioned with some amazing campaigns this month.

Check out our award-winning work below:



Momentum - "Giant"



KFC - "Good burns vs Bad burns"

Howard Audio
At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
