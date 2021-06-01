Forbes Africa announces 30 Under 30 for 2021

Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.

Cleo Johnson, South Africa, founder and director of NUECLEO





Timilehin Bello , Nigeria, CEO and founder of Media Panache





Lebohang Moeletsi Phadi , South Africa, CEO of Basadi Logistics





Sepenica Darko , Ghana, founder of FarmerTribe Company





Deborah Mutwemwa , Zambia – South Africa, founder and CEO Tsumbo Scott Incorporated





Bontle Tshole , South Africa, CEO and founder of BAAA Health





Brian Kakembo , Uganda, founder, and CEO of Weye Clean Energy Co. Ltd





Hertzy Kabeya , DRC – South Africa, founder and CEO of The Student Hub





Temidayo Oniosun , Nigeria, founder of Space in Africa





Felix Byaruhanga , Uganda, founder of Skyline media and Management LTD





Harrykrishna Niadassen Poonoosamy Padiachy , Mauritius, founder of NKH Energy





Shakemore Timburwa , Zimbabwe, founder of Energy Plus





Mihlali Ndamase , South Africa, creative and digital influencer





Amarachi Nwosu , Nigerian self-taught visual artist, storyteller, and CEO of Melanin Unscripted





Divine Ikubor (also known as Rema), Nigeria, musician





Reinhard Mahalie , Namibia, fashion stylist and founder of RM Fashion Styling





Tendai Kevin Zhou , Zimbabwe, founder of VP Hostings





Kabelo Motha (also known as Kabza De Small), South Africa, producer and DJ





Kgaogelo Moagi (also known as Master KG), South Africa, music artist and producer





Ifan Ifeanyi Michael , Nigeria, Creative artist and filmmaker





Li-Chi Pan , South Africa, art director and digital influencer; founder of Li Chi Pan Studios





Hayze Engola , Malawi, musician, creative, and founder of KNQR Investments





Wale Lawal , Nigeria, founder and editor-in-chief of The Republic





Tilka Paljk , Zambia, swimmer





Lukhanyo Am , South Africa, rugby player





James Kang'aru MwangI , Kenya, founder and CEO of Epitome School of Chess





Julio "Beast" Bianchi , South Africa, e-gamer, FIFA Player





Cheslin Kolbe , South Africa, rugby player





Thabo Moloi , South Africa, e-gamer, FIFA Player





, South Africa, e-gamer, FIFA Player Antonio Depina, Cape Verde, founder, Overseas Basketball Connection, Praia League

In previous years, the list has featured names such as Mr. Eazi, Lloyd Harris, Siya Kolisi, Sho Madjozi, Bruce Diale, Karabo Poppy, Thuso Mbedu, Nomzamo Mbatha, Burna Boy, Nthabiseng Mosia, Davido, Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, Nasty C and WizKid.This year’s list marks a historic turn as many businesses and brands were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The editorial team curating the list sifted through countless nominations looking for resourcefulness and resilience in candidates, so crucial at this time in rebuilding and contributing to the African growth story. Their extensive research was also vetted by audit partner, SNG Grant Thornton, and a panel of judges and subject-matter experts on the continent.“The30 Under 30 list is our most coveted list of the year, and what makes this year’s compilation even more compelling is the fighting spirit of the candidates who made it through a turbulent year. They need to be honoured for their tenacity as leaders charting a non-linear trajectory to success, and they are also representative of Africa’s greater talent trove that they will in turn help shine a light on,” says Renuka Methil, managing editor ofThe30 Under 30 list for 2021(in no particular order):