Forbes Africa announces 30 Under 30 for 2021

In previous years, the list has featured names such as Mr. Eazi, Lloyd Harris, Siya Kolisi, Sho Madjozi, Bruce Diale, Karabo Poppy, Thuso Mbedu, Nomzamo Mbatha, Burna Boy, Nthabiseng Mosia, Davido, Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, Nasty C and WizKid.
This year’s list marks a historic turn as many businesses and brands were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The editorial team curating the list sifted through countless nominations looking for resourcefulness and resilience in candidates, so crucial at this time in rebuilding and contributing to the African growth story. Their extensive research was also vetted by audit partner, SNG Grant Thornton, and a panel of judges and subject-matter experts on the continent.
“The Forbes Africa
30 Under 30 list is our most coveted list of the year, and what makes this year’s compilation even more compelling is the fighting spirit of the candidates who made it through a turbulent year. They need to be honoured for their tenacity as leaders charting a non-linear trajectory to success, and they are also representative of Africa’s greater talent trove that they will in turn help shine a light on,” says Renuka Methil, managing editor of Forbes Africa
.
The Forbes Africa
30 Under 30 list for 2021(in no particular order):
- Cleo Johnson, South Africa, founder and director of NUECLEO
- Timilehin Bello, Nigeria, CEO and founder of Media Panache
- Lebohang Moeletsi Phadi, South Africa, CEO of Basadi Logistics
- Sepenica Darko, Ghana, founder of FarmerTribe Company
- Deborah Mutwemwa, Zambia – South Africa, founder and CEO Tsumbo Scott Incorporated
- Bontle Tshole, South Africa, CEO and founder of BAAA Health
- Brian Kakembo, Uganda, founder, and CEO of Weye Clean Energy Co. Ltd
- Hertzy Kabeya, DRC – South Africa, founder and CEO of The Student Hub
- Temidayo Oniosun, Nigeria, founder of Space in Africa
- Felix Byaruhanga, Uganda, founder of Skyline media and Management LTD
- Harrykrishna Niadassen Poonoosamy Padiachy, Mauritius, founder of NKH Energy
- Shakemore Timburwa, Zimbabwe, founder of Energy Plus
- Mihlali Ndamase, South Africa, creative and digital influencer
- Amarachi Nwosu, Nigerian self-taught visual artist, storyteller, and CEO of Melanin Unscripted
- Divine Ikubor (also known as Rema), Nigeria, musician
- Reinhard Mahalie, Namibia, fashion stylist and founder of RM Fashion Styling
- Tendai Kevin Zhou, Zimbabwe, founder of VP Hostings
- Kabelo Motha (also known as Kabza De Small), South Africa, producer and DJ
- Kgaogelo Moagi (also known as Master KG), South Africa, music artist and producer
- Ifan Ifeanyi Michael, Nigeria, Creative artist and filmmaker
- Li-Chi Pan, South Africa, art director and digital influencer; founder of Li Chi Pan Studios
- Hayze Engola, Malawi, musician, creative, and founder of KNQR Investments
- Wale Lawal, Nigeria, founder and editor-in-chief of The Republic
- Tilka Paljk, Zambia, swimmer
- Lukhanyo Am, South Africa, rugby player
- James Kang’aru MwangI, Kenya, founder and CEO of Epitome School of Chess
- Julio “Beast” Bianchi, South Africa, e-gamer, FIFA Player
- Cheslin Kolbe, South Africa, rugby player
- Thabo Moloi, South Africa, e-gamer, FIFA Player
- Antonio Depina, Cape Verde, founder, Overseas Basketball Connection, Praia League