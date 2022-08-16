Industries

    KwaZulu Natal dancemakers commissioned for Jomba! Edge

    16 Aug 2022
    Three KwaZulu Natal dance-makers have been commissioned to create works for this year's Jomba! Edge platform as part of the Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience.
    Image supplied: Pavishen Paideya
    In the Jomba! Edge mentored platform, Sandile Mkhize, Tegan Peacock and Pavishen Paideya will present their work on 2 September at 7pm and 3 September at 2.30pm.

    The same programme will be presented by Jomba! and Rerouting Arts at the Old Mushroom Farm in Howick on 17 September at 6pm.

    “All three have displayed an uncanny survival instinct and despite so much lost time for dance over the Covid shut down, all three have continued to make meaningful work over this time,” says JOMBA!’s artistic director Lliane Loots. “We are delighted to honour them in our 2022 festival and have asked to respond to the curatorial provocation of this year’s festival – the (im)possibility of home.”

    Image by Val Adamson: Sandile Mkhize
    Cofounder and artistic director of Phakama Dance Theatre, Mkhize will premiere Take Me Back Home, a duet that begins to rethink notions of black masculinity and brotherhood. He takes us on a journey to what home means for the body – a place of self-discovery and self-interrogation.

    Dancer, choreographer and artistic director of Rudra Dance Theatre, Paideya presents Samsara - an honest and culturally magnificent dance journey into Diaspora Indian South African identity and ideas of home and belonging.

    Image supplied: Teagan Peacock
    Performance artist, creator and founder of Rerouting Arts, Peacock presents Head_Space as she attempts to trace the internal conversations of the body and the mind in turmoil. It is a mapping of patterns, pressures and struggles, performative cartography of self and belonging that works with live music.

    The festival offers a 13-day feast of contemporary dance and includes performances and dance talks at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre with a Youth Open Horizons event at the Stable Theatre and select online offerings, as well as workshops, and an extensive online blog.

    Image supplied: Pavishen Paideya
    The Festival takes place from 30 August to 11 September. Tickets for performances at the Sneddon Theatre are R80, and R65 for students, scholars and pensioners through Computicket. All other events are free.

    kwazulu natal, Lliane Loots, South African dance, Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience

