Spier Wine Farm hosts 'speed dating' with creatives

The annual 'speed dating' Talking Heads event at Spier Wine Farm is set to go later this month.

Ryan Fortune and Bielle Bellingham are amongst the creatives at Talking Heads

The annual event, hosted at the historical Stellenbosch Wine Farm, spans two evenings and invites the curious seeker to engage with scintillating minds at the top of their respective fields. And there will be wine.

The theme of the event is: ‘What you are about to hear could change the way you see things.’ On each of the two nights, 30 experts – or Talking Heads – will share fresh perspectives with attendees and new lenses through which to see the world.

What to expect

Audience members are randomly assigned to four different tables. At each table is a Talking Head, who has prepared a 20-minute session that addresses the theme, based on their professional and personal vantage points.

Where will chance lead you? To Tapiwe Guzhe, the entrepreneur, philosopher and scientist who makes truly African ice cream? How about the infamous satirist Zapiro? Perhaps it will be the expert on all matters related to cannabis and psychedelics, Tony Budden, who cofounded the Hemporium. Or maybe it will be the sangoma, sociologist and activist, Lindy Dlamini.

Whether the Talking Head is an animal whisperer or a conspiracy theorist, an existential philosopher or a quantum physicist, the evening is a mystery left to the hands of fate. Expect an intimate and interactive session that stimulates conversation: like speed dating for the brain.

To recharge the brainwaves, there will be a half-hour refreshment break with a light dinner and Spier’s award-winning wines midway between the evening’s four sessions.

“There are so many fascinating people in Cape Town, with diverse views and specialised interests. But the opportunity to talk with them directly, to get a real understanding of their perspectives, is rare. At Talking Heads you engage with four such folks, meeting other curious people in a cosy setting along the way, while your brain is gently fried,” said event creator Brett Bailey.

A light dinner and Spier’s award-winning Creative Block wines will be served. This event is not suitable for under-18s.

The event will take place on 26 and 27 August from 7pm to 9.30pm at Spier Wine Farm. Tickets are R250 and include a light dinner and glass of wine, and can be bought here.