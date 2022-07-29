Get ready to celebrate women at the Tribute to Women Festival

Taking place on 9 August in Johannesburg; at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens, the festival combines a daytime family-friendly and picnic setup, with an extraordinary musical lineup. It will boast a premium selection of music, food, and beverages in a warm, welcoming environment.
“Safe, family-friendly, and joyous. These are the words that remain foremost in our team’s minds when we ask ourselves if we’re making the right decisions in putting together a unique event, that pays homage to and simultaneously celebrates women. This really is what sets our event apart ”, says Joe Chakela, Tribute to Women festival director.
The line-up comprises a mix of the biggest artists in the country, as well as fast-rising talent that is set to be the next leaders within the space. Festival goers can look forward to:
“We chose this line-up because these performers represent the best of what South African music has to offer; a mix of today’s biggest names and tomorrow’s superstars, while simultaneously being diverse enough musically to cater for everyone in our audience”, says Chakela.
TikTok sensation Paballo Kgware has been tasked with hosting the festivities. Kgware, also known as “The Rich Makoti”, is a graduate of TikTok’s Rising Stars programme and boasts a 1.3 million following on the platform. She has leveraged her acting chops on social media to real roles on the silver screen. Kgware has also become the de facto voice for body positivity for her generation, advocating for better representation of plus-size women and being a driving force in plus-size fashion.
Tribute to Women will start at 10am and ends at 6pm. Ticket prices range from R195 (for children aged 6- 17 years) to R345 and can be purchased here.