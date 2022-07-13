Industries

    Spier Light Art 2023 opens call for submissions

    13 Jul 2022
    Spier has announced the dates of the fifth edition of Spier Light Art in 2023, as well as the submission dates for the event.
    Image supplied: Petrified Blaukind and the renderheads at Spier Light Art 2022
    The call for submissions is open to performance and visual artists working with light, sound and video, as well as sculptors, installation artists, painters, photographers, choreographers, theatre designers, industrial designers, urban planners and architects.

    The selection will be curated around five themes: the ethereal and the whimsical, the conceptual, technology, resilience, enchantment and exuberance and the working wine farm.

    Source:
    2022 Absa L'Atelier Country Draw results revealed

    5 Jul 2022

    Interested artists and designers can view the submission requirements and process here.

    The Spier Arts Trust will completely or partially fund installations are chosen by the selection committee, headed by co-curator Jay Pather.

    The curatorial team will hold an online briefing on 21 July 2022 at 5.30. Please RSVP to lightart@spier.co.za before 18 July 2022.

    Email your expression of interest to the project manager at lightart@spier.co.za before 22 August 2022. A more thorough proposal may be requested after the shortlist is announced.

    Image supplied: Night Light Lady Skollie and James Delaney at Spier Light Art 2022
    The fourth edition of the exhibition took place in March and April 2022 and showcased an array of light, sound and video artworks throughout the farm. Over 11,000 people viewed the 22 artworks, ranging from interactive installations to pieces that invited the visitor to pause and reflect. Previously showcased artworks will offer ideas for the kinds of works the Selection Committee is interested in featuring. Last year’s programme can be seen here.

    The community and national media praised the Spier Light Art exhibition for its safe and beautiful environment, child-friendliness and for providing a profound and poignant opportunity to play, interact and reflect.

    Next year’s event will take place from 11 March - 10 April.

    Read more: Spier, Jay Pather



