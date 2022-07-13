MultiChoice launches initiative to support young music creatives

MultiChoice South Africa has announced the development of Sound Factory - an initiative that aims to identify, empower and support young music creatives by exposing them to opportunities and people who will be pivotal in their careers.

Supported by the MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa (MTFza) and Channel O, the Sound Factory aims to play a key role in uplifting youth in a way that will create jobs and contribute to the economy.

This will be done by developing a panel of producers whose work will be used for campaigns and brand projects by MultiChoice and its various business units.

These producers will be commissioned for projects such as developing jingles and the production of new music which will be paid for through commissioning and licensing fees.

Successful candidates will get the opportunity to work with successful musicians such as Uncle Waffles, Zeus Omega, Sthembiso, Chimurenga Mamphaga and Kai IntheKut amongst others. These prolific musicians form part of the current panel whose work will be used for MultiChoice campaigns; they will also help identify new talent for the programme.

“At MultiChoice, our purpose is to enrich lives, and we do this by creating initiatives that have scalable social impact, broaden economic participation, and ensure diversity and inclusion. We see ourselves as an integral part of our communities and are constantly working with partners to find solutions to tomorrow’s issues today. Sound Factory is another such endeavour by MultiChoice to nurture the next generation of the country’s music producers,” says Collen Dlamini, group executive of corporate affairs at MultiChoice.

The panel of producers will not only benefit from having their work exposed to over 21 million MultiChoice subscribers across the continent, but they will also be part of masterclasses, mentorship, event attendance and profiling.

Mphile Shabalala, MultiChoice CSI manager for content, says, “MultiChoice Talent Factory is our 12-month filmmaking internship programme offered through film academies and masterclasses and the Sound Factory panel of producers will benefit from our track record of training and upskilling industry professionals. Since inception, the programme has trained over 200 interns who have gone on to produce films for broadcast on M-Net’s local channels and Showmax.”

Sound Factory is meant to contribute to the development of skills, creation of jobs and small businesses, promotion of discipline and wellbeing, and building of strong foundations for successful careers.