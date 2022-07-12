Afrima confirms closing date for entries

The International Committee of the All African Music Awards (Afrima) is reminding all artistes, music professionals and other relevant stakeholders within Africa and across the diaspora to submit their entries for the 2022 Afrima edition

According to Afrima Juror, representing Diaspora Northern America, Hadja Kobele Keita, the award platform would not extend the submission date beyond 5 August.

“It is important that all relevant parties submit their entries on time this year. We are a very thorough and transparent organisation, and we have a clear process for the award ceremony every year. Once submission of entries ends, we spend time judging the materials before we can derive our final nominations list. We also have a specific time allotted to voting. The entire process is also audited by a firm of international repute, Pricewaterhousecoopers. We do not just wake up and nominate people. Afrima 2022 will be held from 3-6 November this year. To achieve this, we cannot extend deadlines at this point,” Keita said.

According to Afrima, all prospective entries must have been created between 20 August, 2021 and 5 August, 2022, being the year in review for all submissions. Artistes, artiste managers, music producers, recording companies/labels, video directors, disc jockeys and other relevant stakeholders can submit their work or submit on behalf of their clients via the official Afrima website.

All submissions must be done in consonance with Afrima guidelines, terms and conditions, which are also available on the website.

This year’s edition retains its existing categories, all of which are carefully curated to celebrate the best of talents within the African music scene as well as communicate the strengths of Africa for global competitiveness.

A pre-screening and main screening process will be carried out, respectively, by a 13-member jury composed of seasoned music experts from across the five regions of Africa and in the diaspora, between 5-16 August, 2022.

A world media announcement of the Afrima 2022 nominees list will be held on 17 August, officially heralding the voting period for this year’s edition. From 24 August, 2022, the Afrima Academy as well as music fans and followers around the globe will begin to participate in the public voting process to be conducted on Afrima’s website, during which the nominees will receive votes that could lead them to emerge as winners in the various categories of the awards.

The awards ceremony will be held from 3-6 November 2022. It will feature a four-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour. The event is scheduled to commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the Afrima Music Village, the host city tour, African Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party and concluded with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.