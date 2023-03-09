Spier's presents food and wine experience with chef Phil Carmichael

Over the last few months, The Manor House at Spier Wine Farm has been restored to host small, intimate food and wine experiences. As you feast on the finest food and wine, sit among some of South Africa's most renowned contemporary art pieces from the Spier collection.

Michelin star Chef Phil Carmichael. Image supplied

Michelin star Chef Phil Carmichael will present a series of dinners, every Friday night in March. Presiding over an open hearth kitchen, he will be serving up five course feasts artfully paired with Spier’s flagship wines – representing the very pinnacle of the artistry and craft of Spier’s winemaking.

Carmichael served as executive chef of the Edition Hotel London from 2013 to 2021, and has extensive experience working in Michelin-starred kitchens. As executive chef of Maze Prague, he garnered a Michelin star within the first year of the restaurant’s opening.

Local flavour, local ingredients

Carmichael is now permanently based in South Africa. It was a meeting of family and friends that first sparked the idea of Carmichael taking residency in the kitchen at The Manor House, which has led to him being able to focus firmly on local flavours and sourcing. He has chosen to explore and hero local ingredients as part of this artful, sincere expression of place.

“Chef Phil is a natural choice to lead the food offering in this reinvigorated space,” says Mariota Enthoven, Spier’s family owner. “He really connected with our regenerative approach to farming on this land. He’s super excited about getting back to the basics – cooking with ingredients that are farmed with care, and in good soil. This makes him completely aligned with Spier’s food philosophy.

Carmichael explains: “In my kitchen there are no gimmicks or fussiness: we let exceptional ingredients speak for themselves through minimal intervention and simple, timeless cooking techniques. We use flame, smoke and embers to cook dishes. More than just a technique, fire is a key ingredient.”

The Manor House's dining room at Spier Wine Farm. Image supplied

From grass-fed beef to exquisite seasonal vegetables, the ingredients he uses are sourced from Spier’s pastures and gardens. Fermentation (resulting in kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha and other fermented deliciousness) and nose-to-tail use of meat both reduces waste and ensures a broad and exciting spectrum of flavour and texture.

A blend of food, wine and art

“The Manor House will be a space in which conversations around food security and sustainability can take centre stage,” adds Enthoven. “We’re serving up a unique sense of place, using each meal we make as an opportunity to tell stories about the food revolution Spier is proud to be a part of: stories about our regenerative farming, organically grown food garden, organic vineyards and carefully crafted wines.”

Utmost thought has been given to the way food and wine work in harmony in this space. Spier’s cellar master Johan Jordaan and expert sommelier, Georgio Meletiou have been intimately involved in the curating of The Manor House’s wine pairings. This ensures that the fullest expression of terroir is achieved, telling a story through each mouthful.

Wim Botha’s Mieliepap Pietà. Image supplied

In addition to two elegant dining rooms, The Manor House is also home to the Drawing Room – a wonderful space for pre- and post -dinner drinks and snacks. And, in between courses, dinners are offered a sanctuary for contemplation and private talk in the Voorkamer (also known as the Contemplation Room) where Wim Botha’s striking Mieliepap Pietà is on display.

Visit www.spier.co.za for a lineup of upcoming events and details for booking.