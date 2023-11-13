Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioJacaranda FMTopco MediaNew MediaBrand InfluenceMachine_TradewayKLAGagasi FMMediaHeads 360AfriGISOLC Through The Line CommunicationsTLC Worldwide AfricaBroad MediaDelta Victor BravoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Post pitch relationships: Keep the glow when the real work hits hard

    Johanna McDowellBy Johanna McDowell
    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    Like all partnerships or collaborations, the client-agency relationship starts as a good fit, then needs to adapt to changes and company cultures to bring out the best in both parties.
    Source: © 123rf Marketers and agencies want to avoid a relationship that does not work following a pitch process
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Marketers and agencies want to avoid a relationship that does not work following a pitch process

    The pitching process is much like a wedding - the excitement, stress, choices - and the big day. Then the honeymoon, where all is still aglow, So how do you keep the glow when the real work hits hard?

    A walk-through of the process

    In my experience, the early days are crucial to ironing out any personal and professional creases to get the relationship off to a good start and set it up for maximum opportunity for success.

    It’s during this period that the establishment of working practices for all parties must be agreed on, and a blueprint of all teams’ key roles and responsibilities created.

    In a pitch situation, a client and an agency may only have met each other two or three times before choices are made and almost strangers get together in what will be an intense relationship.

    Clients want to know, these days, much more about agency methodologies and in a new relationship they want to know how the first 90 days will be handled by the incoming agency.

    While there have been brief discussions about how they will work together and what each will do, they still need to determine how to make that work practically.

    It is at this stage that a walk-through of what the process should look like is valuable and can set up the relationship for success.

    The dreaded gap between agencies

    In pitches we’ve run over the years, we’ve had calls from clients after two months saying, “It’s not working. I’m not getting the work I thought I was going to get. The people who are working on my business aren’t the ones I met in the pitch. We had to make minor changes to the campaign that was presented and I’m still waiting to see the work…”

    This is what we want to avoid – and any agency that wins a pitch should want the same.

    It’s not just about making the relationship work but that the new agency gets off on the right foot financially and can start producing the goods, recovering the costs of their pitch, and implementing campaigns.

    When a client takes on a new agency there may well be a gap in output during the transition phase.

    This spells gloom for many marketers who have an inherent fear of “the gap” and the time it takes for the handover. It is often where slipups occur.
    The marketer is looking for a seamless handover and an agency that gets off to a flying start.

    It is the possibility that this may not be the case rather than the actual selection of the agency, that keeps marketers awake at night leading up to a pitch.

    Source: © 123rf Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner says don't get caught out at pitching time
    It's pitching time as marketers are looking ahead to 2024

      27 Sep 2023

    Pain-points and passion

    Knowing the pain points of both client and agency means we can introduce the teams, noting what each member’s responsibility includes, to create clear lines of communication.

    Agencies need to spend time in the client’s business to see how it operates; almost being inducted into the business by key people.

    Likewise, the marketer should spend time in the agency to understand how it operates, to determine what KPIs and even scope out the passion with which the agency works.

    The better the understanding of both parties of the culture and work practices of the other, the better their chances of achieving results that will form the cornerstone of the relationship’s success.

    Just as nobody would judge a marriage after a few months, I believe the first quarter is a good milestone for a working relationship - not to “ditch and run”, but to note where settlement cracks have appeared and can be dealt with before there’s structural damage.

    Read more: pitching process, advertising, marketing, Johanna McDowell, IAS, creative agency, Independent Agency Search & Selection company, agency, Scopen
    NextOptions
    Johanna McDowell
    Johanna McDowell

    About Johanna McDowell

    MD of the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS), and partner in Scopen Africa, with a background that includes being on both the agency and the client side of the fence, Johanna McDowell is well-placed to offer commentary on marketing and advertising in the South African and international contexts. She built her career in marketing and advertising since 1974, holding directorship in both SA and British advertising agencies. She was MD of Grey Phillips Advertising in 1988.

    Related

    Image supplied. Ogilvy SA won 42 Assegai Awards and was awarded the Nkosi Award at the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards
    42: Ogilvy SA's magic Assegai Awards number, as the agency takes home the Nkosi Award
     2 days
    Source:
    Why more food, toiletry and beauty companies are switching to minimalist package designs
     3 days
    Pat Mahlangu was named emerging marketer of the year. Source: Supplied.
    Chicken Licken's Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder named marketer of the year at IMM Awards
    9 Nov 2023
    Source: Luum Awards For the first time, an African agency, Nigeria's X3M Idea, has been named Independent Agency of the Year at the Luum Awards
    Nigeria's X3M Ideas wins Luum Awards Independent Agency of the Year - a first for Africa
    9 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf Warc's Marketer’s Toolkit 2024]] has identified five key trends that will shape global marketing strategies in 2024, one of which is generative AI
    5 Trends to shape global marketing strategies from Warc
    8 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf PwC’s Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 – 2027, released today found that people still enjoy the lean-back experience and the community of TV viewing
    E&M leaders need to be innovative going forward, says PwC Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 - 2027
     7 Nov 2023
    #Newsmaker: Linda Hächler: Exploring new paths for a new world
    #Newsmaker: Linda Hächler: Exploring new paths for a new world
     7 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. Ocean Basket has maintained its family ethos and authenticity while expanding to become a global brand that has found a home in 17 countries around the world. Pictured is Ocean Basket in Bramley, UK
    Ocean Basket: Taking a family brand to the world, authentically
    6 Nov 2023
    Must read
    African air cargo down 0.1%, capacity up 2.7% in Sept
    Logistics & TransportAfrican air cargo down 0.1%, capacity up 2.7% in Sept
    38 minutes
    Vodacom Business causes a stir on radio to present an important cybersecurity message
    ICTVodacom Business causes a stir on radio to present an important cybersecurity message
    We-Worldwide 39 minutes
    Source:
    FinancePotential Vat increase a double-edged sword, says tax expert
     42 minutes
    Creecy publishes Game Meat Strategy for SA
    AgricultureCreecy publishes Game Meat Strategy for SA
    2 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz