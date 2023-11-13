Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioJacaranda FMTopco MediaNew MediaBrand InfluenceMachine_TradewayKLAGagasi FMMediaHeads 360AfriGISOLC Through The Line CommunicationsTLC Worldwide AfricaBroad MediaDelta Victor BravoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Publishing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Khetha 2024 Story Project launches journalism fund to tackle wildlife crime

    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    Wildlife crime often remains underreported, and when it does grab headlines, the coverage varies widely from sensational to lackluster. In South Africa, the public discourse primarily centers around poached rhinos, pangolins, and snared wildlife.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The issue of poaching is embedded in a complex system marked by pressing socio-economic challenges, including inequality, historical grievances, unemployment, and corruption. The question arises: why is it socially acceptable for a hunter to purchase a license to kill an animal for sport, while it is considered taboo to snare a buck for sustenance?

    Complex questions

    Addressing these complex questions is no easy task. To enhance journalistic coverage and shed light on the broader social context, the Khetha 2024 Story Project will officially launch in Hoedspruit on 21 November.

    The project will include a series of webinars bringing together voices from affected communities, leading conservationists, researchers, and award-winning journalists. Early next year, the project will allocate story grants totaling over R275,000 to journalists collaborating with conservationists in the Greater Kruger area. Their aim is to document efforts to combat wildlife crime.
     

    Source:
    Newspaper chain hires dedicated Taylor Swift reporter, still on lookout for Beyoncé hire

      7 Nov 2023

    Fred Kockott, the director of Roving Reporters, the organisation distributing the grants, highlighted that the grants would enable reporting teams to produce high-quality stories for local, national, and international media outlets. Assisted by science communication specialists from Jive Media Africa and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa, the project emphasises collaboration and comprehensive reporting.

    Prizes will be awarded to trainee writers, including early career scientists, presenting compelling stories related to the Khetha-themed webinars. The first webinar, hosted by Oppenheimer Generations Research and Conservation on 30 November, is titled A Thin Green Line: Balancing Customary and Traditional Law in Wildlife Trade. Its goal is to spotlight how conflicting claims to resources and differing views on conservation hinder efforts to curb the illegal wildlife trade.

    Panelists

    The panelists are Julian Rademeyer, an investigative reporter and authority on organised crime, Vusi Tshabalala, a Kruger to Canyons environmentalist and community worker, and Lara Rall, the communication manager of WWF South Africa’s Khetha Programme.

    Supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Khetha Programme was established to help address the impact of the illegal wildlife trade on rhinos and elephants, and the people who live with them, in the South African and Mozambican landscape of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area.

    For further information about the Khetha 2024 Story Project contact Esther Mostert at
    esther@jivemedia.co.za .

    Read more: journalism, poaching, sustainability, World Wide Fund for Nature, fund
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Lisa Reynolds, chief executive officer of GBCSA.
    GBCSA's 16th Convention: Driving sustainability in built environment
    2 days
    First place award recipient - Carlos Mureithi. Source: Supplied.
    Kenyan journalist wins the first Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards
    6 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. Media, business, government, technology, and community leaders from across Africa and internationally have gathered in Cape Town, South Africa for this year’s annual Africa Business Media Innovators (ABMI) forum which ends today
    Bloomberg Africa Business Media Innovators Forum 2023 explores media opportunities in Africa
    1 Nov 2023
    Source: © Safety of Journalists Platform Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday, based on preliminary findings of its investigation that Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon by a &quot;targeted&quot; strike from the direction of the Israeli border
    RSF initial report: Reuters journalist was killed in strike
    30 Oct 2023
    Source: © Twitter The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) commemorated Black Wednesday (19 October 1977) with a fundraising dinner addressed by Mpho Makwana, outgoing Eskom Board chairman and sponsored by Absa
    Sanef commemorates Black Wednesday, raises R2m for media freedom
    23 Oct 2023
    Source: CNBA Africa In a first for the African continent, CNBC Africa has launched its AI newsreader
    CNBC Africa's AI newsreader: A first for Africa
    17 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf The annual Africa Business Media Innovators (ABMI) Forum 2023 will take place from 30 October to 1 November in Cape Town
    Bloomberg's Annual Africa Business Media Innovators Forum 2023 set for Cape Town
    16 Oct 2023
    Source: Supplied. A Redefine net-zero building in Sandton.
    Redefine Properties doubles down on ESG initiatives to foster business resilience
    11 Oct 2023
    Must read
    Source: Supplied.
    Marketing & MediaKhetha 2024 Story Project launches journalism fund to tackle wildlife crime
    1
    Creecy publishes Game Meat Strategy for SA
    AgricultureCreecy publishes Game Meat Strategy for SA
    28 minutes
    Eskom's Hex battery energy storage system is the biggest in Africa. Source: Eskom
    Energy & MiningEskom launches Africa's largest battery storage system
     11 hours
    Tourists are returning to South Africa - but the sector will need to go green to deal with the country's electricity crisis
    Tourism & TravelTourists are returning to South Africa - but the sector will need to go green to deal with the country's electricity crisis
     3 days
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz