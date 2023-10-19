Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Tractor OutdoorGfK – An NIQ CompanyAdvertising Media ForumeMediaOFM RadioTDMCInvibes AdvertisingHelmMotherland OMNiDelta Victor BravoBusiness and Arts South AfricaBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIncubetaTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Black Friday 2023: Retailers and manufacturers will need to be agile to navigate a volatile landscape

19 Oct 2023
Issued by: GfK – An NIQ Company
With South African consumers holding back on big purchases throughout 2023 in anticipation of sales and promotions, the Black Friday period offers technical goods retailers and manufacturers a golden opportunity to capture revenue growth following a difficult year. However, ongoing economic volatility and low consumer confidence means that brands will need to be agile and ready to pivot to address unpredictable consumer demand.
Nikki Quinn, retail lead for South Africa at GfK
Nikki Quinn, retail lead for South Africa at GfK

That’s according to Nikki Quinn, retail lead for South Africa at GfK – an NIQ company. She says that data from the Black Friday period in 2022 highlights that this part of the year remains one of the most important periods for technical goods manufacturers in South Africa. According to GfK’s market intelligence and sales tracking, the technical consumer goods market saw sales for the Black Friday period (weeks 45 to 47) climb 17% in 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Telecom product, including smartphone, were the hottest sellers over those three weeks, up 31% over the previous year. Consumer electronics items such as panel televisions and cameras also fared well, recording 9% year-over-year growth for the same period. Bucking the trend of earlier years, small domestic appliances recorded negative growth (-20%), while sales of major domestic appliances were down 2% for the period.

Online sales continue to grow

GfK’s data for South Africa shows that online channels accounted for around 15% of sales over the Black Friday period in 2022 — still significantly lower than Western Europe, where online accounted for 52%. The numbers for South Africa represent significant growth over the past five years, with online channels accounting for only 8.7% of technical goods sales (excluding telecoms) in 2018.

Quinn says that over the past five years, we have seen Black Friday grow from a day or a week of promotions to encompass nearly a full month of specials over November. “Indeed, with many retailers already starting to advertise Black Friday specials in October, Black Friday is at the heart of the golden quarter, the all-important fourth quarter that also includes the festive season and the start of back-to-school campaigns,” says Quinn.

Black Friday 2023 arrives at a time of low consumer confidence and spending. GfK Consumer Life Global Research* shows that 53% of South Africa consumers feel uncertain about the future of the country and 26% are generally pessimistic. These attitudes have dramatically reshaped consumer spending behaviour, with nearly all consumers adopting money-saving tactics throughout the last few years .

Nearly three quarters (72%) of South African consumers have spent less on necessities due to rising prices, compared to 57% of global consumers, while 54% have switched from premium to less expensive brands and 42% have bought something second-hand rather than new. One statistic that bodes well for Black Friday is that 57% of South African consumers postponed a purchase until the product was on sale or there was a special offer.

Consumers holding back means there could be pent-up demand

Zak Haeri, MD for GfK and NIQ in South Africa
Zak Haeri, MD for GfK and NIQ in South Africa

Says Quinn: “With many consumers holding back on spending in anticipation of special offers, Black Friday creates the opportunity to capitalise on delayed spending and pent-up demand. However, technical goods retailers and manufacturers will face fierce competition in a cluttered landscape. They will need to take an agile approach to testing and adjusting offers to maximise their sales over Black Friday 2023.”

Zak Haeri, MD for GfK and NIQ in South Africa, says: “Across the world, attractive promotions are becoming essential to satisfying both loyal customers and those who are shopping around for the best deals, and South Africa is no exception. Consumers are cynical about bogus discounts and promotions, so retailers and manufacturers will need to demonstrate genuine value to attract customers.

“Given that consumers are familiar with the cadence of promotional events over Black Friday, brands have the opportunity to create targeted promotional strategies. Personalised promotional strategies leveraging digital loyalty schemes will resonate with households that are struggling to make ends meet. As in every challenging period, brands that invest in innovation can expect to weather the storm better than others.”

*GfK Consumer Life Global 2017 and 2022 & GfK Consumer Life Global 2022 Market Brief: South Africa. The global study covered 18 countries.

NextOptions
GfK – An NIQ Company
Reliably delivering #GrowthfromKnowledge to our clients. Empower bold actions for sustainable growth.
Read more: Gfk, Zak Haeri, NIQ

Related

SA consumers forge a new shopping path
SA consumers forge a new shopping path3 days ago
Omnichannel strategies: One size does not fit all in South African retail
GfK – An NIQ CompanyOmnichannel strategies: One size does not fit all in South African retail19 Sep 2023
State of the Retail Nation - The price is still not right for many South Africans
State of the Retail Nation - The price is still not right for many South Africans13 Sep 2023
Have you done enough to win over the consumers of the future?
GfK – An NIQ CompanyHave you done enough to win over the consumers of the future?27 Jul 2023
Source:
State of the Retail Nation - Cooking oil has highest inflation rate11 Jul 2023
Addressing the information gap in Nigeria's durable and consumer electronics retail market
GfK – An NIQ CompanyAddressing the information gap in Nigeria's durable and consumer electronics retail market6 Jul 2023
Tomorrow's leading brands are busy writing the omnichannel rulebook
GfK – An NIQ CompanyTomorrow's leading brands are busy writing the omnichannel rulebook19 Apr 2023
Source: © CMO Council A new report show that 62% of marketers are only moderately confident (or worse) in their data, analytics and insights systems
Two-thirds of global marketers lack confidence in their data, analytics and insights12 Jul 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz