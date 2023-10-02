Maximise ROI with performance marketing

Unleash the power of results-driven marketing

At the heart of digital marketing lies a single, persistent goal—producing measurable, tangible outcomes. Performance marketing serves as the gateway to unlocking outcome-focused strategies, using various channels that deliver quantifiable success. With over two decades of global experience in the digital space, Incubeta has consistently crafted results-driven strategies for its clients. Their team of experts is well-versed in the art of generating measurable outcomes and propelling business growth with a global outlook.

Leveraging their wealth of experience, together with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, they have meticulously designed this online course. It’s tailor-made to empower marketing enthusiasts, small business owners, as well as digital, brand, and content marketers, to not only gain a comprehensive understanding of the skills needed to leverage performance media for more effective brand marketing, but also to uncover industry-leading tips and techniques for achieving remarkable results through paid marketing strategies.

Your passport to success in digital marketing

The Red & Yellow Performance Marketing online short course offers a cutting-edge curriculum that will not only keep you at the forefront of digital marketing but also propel your career to new heights, providing you with a competitive edge. This course is your pathway to thinking beyond the ordinary. It imparts both theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills that you can apply as you study, to elevate your paid marketing efforts. You'll learn how to harness digital channels and platforms as powerful promotional tools, by leveraging precision-targeting to reach your audiences based on demographics, occupations, interests, and locations.

Furthermore, you will acquire the skills and capabilities to leverage performance media for more impactful self-marketing or brand promotion, achieving remarkable results. Learn the art of crafting focused, meticulously planned campaigns with compelling calls-to-action that drive desired shifts in consumer behaviour.

“Supporting Red & Yellow with the creation of an all-encompassing performance marketing course was a challenge we happily took on,” says Lianne Godfrey, head of learning and development at Incubeta. “I believe the true value of the course lies in the weekly tutorials that students can join, to discuss the course content, test their knowledge and ask questions about the modules or assignments. These tutorials are hosted by Incubeta knowledge experts, from our head of paid media to media managers, providing the students with a unique insight into the world of those who run campaigns for multiple clients globally.”

A sneak peek into what awaits you:

Master the difference between paid search and programmatic display advertising



Align paid media seamlessly with your digital marketing strategy



Unlock the full potential of the Google stack (Marketing Platform, Analytics 360, Search Ads 360, data studio, Google shopping platform)



Gain insights from tracking and analysing data to optimise and improve campaign performance



Learn how to set up, implement, track, and optimise effective campaigns in the Google Marketing platform

In a market oversaturated with brands competing for a consumer’s attention, targeting the right audience at the right time is the top priority. Performance marketing is your secret sauce, ensuring that your marketing spend is allocated to the most effective platforms at the most opportune times to reach the right consumers. It's not just about measuring results and pivoting when necessary; it's about boosting ROI.

Ready to upgrade your digital marketing game and increase ROI?

Enrol today for the Red & Yellow Performance Marketing short course or get in touch with the Incubeta team (by emailing moc.atebucni@azolleh) to embark on your journey towards harnessing the true potential of performance marketing and unlocking unparalleled returns on investment.



