#BizTrends2024: Best value content sponsorship in the multiverse

2 Oct 2023
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
Whether your intelligence is biological, artificial or simulated, we invite you to fire up your neural pathways for the 2024 season of BizTrends! Networks will be abuzz as we once again invite industry thought leaders across 19 industries to look to the future.
#BizTrends2024: Best value content sponsorship in the multiverse

#BizTrends2024 Content Feature Sponsorship offers the best value opportunities for your brand to associate with content from leading business trend forecasters, futurists and future leaders, all packaged for you into a basket of branded formats and touchpoints.

#BizTrends2024 Sponsorship Options:

  • BizTrends Industry Sponsorship: Be seen as a leader in your sector when you choose to sponsor trends in your industry: Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Finance, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Tourism & Travel, Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Media
  • BizTrends Category Sponsorship: Popular and relevant trending category topics to choose from include Media, Advertising, CRM, Digital, Marketing, Media, Mobile, PR & Communications, Youth Marketing
  • BizTrends Main Sponsorship: Headline Sponsorship gets your brand top of trends with the full benefits of all promotional touchpoints!
    #BizTrends2024 Sponsorship Exposure: What you get

Front Page Top StoryYour brand starts the promotional year firmly on the front foot and front page among exclusive trend content, every day throughout January 2024
News Feed WidgetYour brand on run-of-site trend headlines news feed throughout January 2024
Special Edition Newsletters Fully branded masthead and banners in two curated trends newsletter reports,, distributed to our full database of over half a million subscribers at the beginning of January and in early February. The best shareable content, great open rates and ad space in one basket!
Banner CampaignPremium ad space ideal to drive traffic to your content or brand campaigns
Social Media SharingBizTrends articles are shared daily via all our social media channels to our community of 100K followers
BizTrends Special SectionThe ultimate destination for your brand, stays up the whole year in the go-to BizTrends archive
BizTrends MultimediaGrt multi touch points and multimedia formats - your brand on trend presentations from the annual BizTrends all star cast such as Dali Tembo, Nicola Cooper, Bronwyn Williams, Ndeye Diagne and more in more YouTube, Apple iTunes, Spotify, IONO.fm and Biz headlines.

Get in touch now to find out more about moc.ytinummoczib@sdnert all the benefits of Industry, Category or Headline Trend Sponsorships on Biz!

