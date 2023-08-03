Rocketmailer launches new website for its bulk email marketing and multi-channel messaging platform

Rocketmailer, the South Africa-based specialist bulk email marketing division of Rocketseed, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its new website. The new website establishes the company's own dedicated online presence and is designed to show how users can create and manage email newsletter and multi-channel campaigns with ease with the Rocketmailer platform.

The design and development of the new website has been driven by insights from Rocketmailer’s customer research and user feedback and brings together all Rocketmailer’s features and benefits in an easy-to-navigate format. This way, users can easily find and learn more about the channel, or combination of channels, that best meets their marketing campaign requirements and maximises customer click-through and conversions.

The full range of Rocketmailer’s multi-channel offer is clearly shown, headed by email newsletters, bulk email and SMS marketing. These are supported by transactional messaging, voice broadcasting, push notifications, landing pages and subscription forms. The new site also clearly shows how professional marketing campaigns can be created – including Rocketmailer’s intuitive drag and drop email newsletter builder – targeted, personalised and automated to ensure that the right content reaches the right recipients at exactly the right time.

Site visitors can see how Rocketmailer’s advanced analytics and reporting enable the tracking of every recipient interaction and measuring of campaign performance whilst its powerful API enables integrations with CRM, retail and ecommerce platforms. This ensures that contacts can be targeted automatically with the most relevant messaging through their customer journey, for example with order updates via email, SMS, or voice broadcasts. Importantly, it is also prominently shown that Rocketmailer is 100% POPIA compliant, reassuring users that their campaigns will meet all of South Africa’s data privacy regulations.

For users who want to see exactly how customers are using Rocketmailer and the results they are achieving, the site includes detailed client case studies and customer testimonials to help give potential customers the confidence they need. Customer service is also emphasised on the site, with Rocketmailer users receiving stand-out human service with the personal touch from a dedicated account manager as well as best-in-breed design services and technical support.

Kaamilah Achmat, managing director of Rocketmailer, comments: “Launching our new website has made our complete email marketing and multi-channel communications offer clearer than ever before. Also, our client case studies and 100% POPIA compliance show customers exactly what can be achieved with Rocketmailer and give them the reassurance that they are meeting all data privacy requirements when implementing their campaigns. If you like what you see on our website, we’d love to help your business so please get in touch.”

Book a demo today to see how Rocketmailer can help your company’s marketing campaigns.

To find out more, visit: https://rocketmailer.email/

About Rocketmailer

A proudly South African expert team with over 10 years experience, Rocketmailer is a division of Rocketseed that brings together bulk email marketing, SMS and voice broadcasting in a multi-channel digital messaging platform. 100% POPIA data privacy compliant and giving clients stand-out service every step of the way, Rocketmailer is used and trusted by South Africa’s largest and most well-known brands.



