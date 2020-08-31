Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Agency credentials: So much more than swagger

31 Aug 2020
Issued by: DMASA
Credentials. Bona fides. Street cred. No matter which way you look at it, what the mind conjures up is no single attribute. It's the whole package - the attitude, the appearance, the swagger. So it is with agency credentials, writes Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS).
It’s long been my conviction that creativity alone may win awards, but if it doesn’t win sales or new business for the client or brand, it’s merely gilding. Now, in an environment that has changed rapidly recently and is presenting us with new challenges, it has never been more important to lead any pitch with return on investment (ROI).

This means that clients need to feel confident that an agency understands their specific business requirements. Agencies do this by revealing their credentials, the foundation on which ROI sits.

As client-agency relationship experts, the IAS has always encouraged clients to make time to evaluate agency credentials during a pitch process. The agency that leads with its list of creative awards must follow swiftly with its street cred.

This includes some history and other information about the agency; a client list; its standing in the industry backed up by press coverage and case studies; and its value for money. Culture, BBBEE standing and procurement recommendations are also valuable, and will help the client to determine whether they have a perfect fit or just a creative agency. This is a crucial step for the client.

With the importance of overall credentials in mind at this point in our industry’s journey, the IAS took the decision to bring back the IAS Credentials Award, last held in 2016 in collaboration with the DMA Assegai Awards for integrated marketing excellence. In partnering again, both organisations hope to place ROI back at the forefront of campaigns.

According to David Dickens, CEO of The Direct Marketing Association of SA, the Assegai Award entries grew by 30% in 2019, and will this year include entries from international agencies. He notes that this alliance with the IAS means agencies get their credentials out to marketers, and not just their creativity.

Africa and Middle East entries lift the Assegai Awards

Entries for the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards have, this year, featured submissions from beyond our borders including significant interest from Ghana, Algeria, Mozambique and Botswana...

Issued by DMASA 7 Aug 2020


“It’s all about giving quality back to the client,” he says, adding that having marketers and peers reviewing agency’s work is what ensures value.” A diverse and robust panel of judges will include two international participants invited by the IAS, Cesar Vacchiano, CEO and President of Scopen International; and Lisa Colantuono, CEO of the International Associate Group AAR US, together with a number of renowned local marketers.

Set for November 2020, the format of the awards will be determined according to safety protocols, and may be held entirely virtually but – importantly – the objective will be real: “It’s about the ROI of advertising,” says Dickens, “knowing what you’re getting back for your buck.

“We’re excited to grow the Assegai’s with the IAS, as the IAS experience with credentials creates a win-win situation for all stakeholders which is key.”

Johanna McDowell and David Dickens share some thoughts around the awards. Listen to the full discussion:



DMASAThe Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: IAS, Assegai Awards, DMASA, Scopen

Related

DMASADeadline for the 2020 Assegai Awards extended27 Aug 2020
Marketers in Latam estimate a period of less than 6 months for the recovery of advertising investment27 Aug 2020
DMASAData breaches the challenges of the new industrial revolution25 Aug 2020
DMASAAdvertising industry leaders chosen for the 2020 Assegai Awards' judging panel24 Aug 2020
DMASAAfrica and Middle East entries lift the Assegai Awards7 Aug 2020
Agency Scope Insights: In Colombia, marketers invest 35% of their communication budget on digital31 Jul 2020
DMASADMASA launches Data Protection Compliance Programme13 Jul 2020
Agency Scope Insights: Tough times call for agile measures25 Jun 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz