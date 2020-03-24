Experiential marketing in Covid-19 era

Coronavirus affecting brands and marketing industry - how to stay relevant.

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, the world’s biggest and smallest companies have begun making contingency plans to ensure minimal impact. Self-quarantine, work from home and social distancing may help mitigate the coronavirus but it also threatens to devastate key business operations.



Think long, not short. If there is one major marketing challenge now facing most big brands, it is what to do with their newly-slashed marketing budget. The temptation is to dump it all into shorter-term performance marketing and sales promotions. That would be an error.



This is an opportunity to think and work smarter, being ahead of the curve to adapt and tackle the challenges that lie ahead. Offlimit Communications, which has always been in the forefront of innovation, is equipped to continue servicing its clients with tailored adaptation plans which include experiential, social and digital tactics during this period.



In order to aid businesses during these turbulent times, Offlimit Communications has developed strategies to navigate and keep its client brands relevant and top of mind and ensure that brand objectives can still be met and exceeded. We are finding workable ideas to course-correct plans creating out-of-box solutions to maintain the cultural relevance whilst being a beacon of hope. Our PR and digital divisions are well-equipped to provide digital influencer and content solutions that drive engagement and community during this isolated period, ensuring brands stay top of mind for consumers. Influencer, social and digital communication will play a pivotal role in ensuring brand adaption as hom entertainment is on the rise and with the current climate, consumers need access to their brands in innovative ways.



We are monitoring trends and keeping abreast of how brands in other countries are faring during this crisis. We are also working proactively to bring new ideas and ways to keep reaching audiences and optimising their brand experience.



Social proof and post positive stories are the current trend. If you're ready to elevate your brand contact Offlimit Communications on 0113255585 or email az.oc.timilffo@alel





Related

News