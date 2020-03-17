Thought Leadership: Executive Social Visibility

An organisation's key individuals have always been crucial to its fortunes. More recently, a company's social media profile has also become a fundamental determinant of its success.

Nick Bedford, new business manager, Ogilvy SA Christophe Chantraine, MD Social Lab, Ogilvy SA

However, only recently has it become clear how these two factors – social media and executive leadership – can be strategically combined to drive positioning and corporate messaging. Today, reputations are built on social media, so it’s ironic that many corporate leaders maintain extremely low social-media visibility profiles, or avoid it altogether.Executive visibility on social media can be a powerful strategic business tool. At Ogilvy, our Executive visibility in social product is specifically focused on building the social presence and following of key executives. We help them become thought leaders in their industries and help drive leads for the organisation by combining our core competencies in data, media and creative.