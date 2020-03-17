Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit 2020

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Thought Leadership: Executive Social Visibility

Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
An organisation's key individuals have always been crucial to its fortunes. More recently, a company's social media profile has also become a fundamental determinant of its success.
Nick Bedford, new business manager, Ogilvy SA
Christophe Chantraine, MD Social Lab, Ogilvy SA

However, only recently has it become clear how these two factors – social media and executive leadership – can be strategically combined to drive positioning and corporate messaging. Today, reputations are built on social media, so it’s ironic that many corporate leaders maintain extremely low social-media visibility profiles, or avoid it altogether.

Executive visibility on social media can be a powerful strategic business tool. At Ogilvy, our Executive visibility in social product is specifically focused on building the social presence and following of key executives. We help them become thought leaders in their industries and help drive leads for the organisation by combining our core competencies in data, media and creative.

Find out more about Ogilvy’s Executive Social Visibility Product!
Learn more…

Ogilvy South Africa's press office

Ogilvy South Africa Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Related

The Cipla/SADAG Mental Health Journalism Awards 2020

Issued by Cipla

Thought Leadership: Executive Social Visibility

Issued by Ogilvy South Africa

#OrchidsandOnions: There's no quitting for Ryobi

By Brendan Seery

Howard Audio receives another craft award From IDidThat

Issued by Howard Audio

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.