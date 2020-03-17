Thought Leadership: Executive Social Visibility

An organisation's key individuals have always been crucial to its fortunes. More recently, a company's social media profile has also become a fundamental determinant of its success.
Nick Bedford, new business manager, Ogilvy SA
Christophe Chantraine, MD Social Lab, Ogilvy SA
However, only recently has it become clear how these two factors – social media and executive leadership – can be strategically combined to drive positioning and corporate messaging. Today, reputations are built on social media, so it’s ironic that many corporate leaders maintain extremely low social-media visibility profiles, or avoid it altogether.
Executive visibility on social media can be a powerful strategic business tool. At Ogilvy, our Executive visibility in social product is specifically focused on building the social presence and following of key executives. We help them become thought leaders in their industries and help drive leads for the organisation by combining our core competencies in data, media and creative.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.