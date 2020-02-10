Marketing Company news South Africa

Rangaka heads back to Johannesburg

Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy Cape Town CCO Tseliso Rangaka is leaving the agency and taking up a position in Johannesburg with FCB.
Rangaka has been with Ogilvy for 13 years across both our JHB and Cape Town offices, and he succeeded Chris Gotz as Cape Town ECD in 2015.

Ogilvy Cape Town MD Vicki Buys says: “Tseliso has contributed enormously to our successes. We will miss him greatly and we wish him well.” She says a replacement for Rangaka, in what is one of the industry’s most-prized positions, will be announced shortly. “I am very confident that the great depth in the agency’s creative leadership will ensure that clients are not in any way negatively affected by this transition.”

Rangaka says “Ogilvy has been my home for 13 years and in that time I would have it no other way. I’m grateful to have worked with some of the best minds in this business. Looking after a bucket list of brands while enjoying the support of an amazing group of people, who truly love what they do.”

Ogilvy South Africa's press office

Ogilvy South Africa Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Profile | News | Contact
