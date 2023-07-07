Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference: Exciting lineup of partners and speakers announced

The conference boasts an impressive lineup of partners, demonstrating their commitment to empowering individuals and driving economic growth. Platinum partner, Nedbank, a leading financial institution, will be joined by Gold partner, PepsiCo South Africa, a global food and beverage company that has made significant strides in developing suppliers to increase local procurement spend through its transformation journey.

Additionally, prominent partners include Merchants, SALGA, Methano Group, IDC, Mint Group, FM&P SETA, eStudy, Afrocentric Group, Mandate Molefi, BEE 123, and EW Seta. These partners will be prominently featured throughout the conference, showcasing their dedication to fostering empowerment and positive change.

Empowerment for Economic Success: Engaging Programme and Dynamic Speakers

The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference will feature an engaging programme, carefully curated to address the most pressing topics in economic empowerment. Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking discussions, fireside chats, case studies, and networking opportunities. The conference will kick off with a captivating opening address by Mfundo Nkuhlu, chief operating officer of Nedbank, who will explore reigniting South Africa's winning spirit and charting the path to success.

One of the highlights of the event is a panel discussion on 'Co-opetition,' which will delve into the power of unity for mutual growth and prosperity in Africa. This session will feature distinguished speakers such as Martha Murorua, managing director of Nedbank Namibia; Dr. Sibongile Moyo, managing director of Nedbank Zimbabwe, and Yavi Madurai, founder of the African Prosperity Fund.

The conference will also address the future of economic empowerment in South Africa and delve into the successes and challenges of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE). Esteemed speakers such as Kershini Govender, executive head of Transformation & Strategy at Nedbank Group, and Linda Makalima, independent non-executive director and chairperson of Group Transformation Social and Ethics Committee at Nedbank, will shed light on the transformative potential of B-BBEE.

Furthermore, the programme will include insightful discussions on collaborating for change, investing in Africa's knowledge economy, empowering youth through skills development, and developing support networks for African entrepreneurs. Speakers from leading organisations such as Merchants, eStudy, and Afrocentric Group will share their expertise and experiences in driving economic empowerment across various sectors.

More speakers include:

Mmamoloko Kubayi , Minister of Human Settlements

, Minister of Human Settlements Tshediso Matona , B-BBEE commissioner, South Africa

, B-BBEE commissioner, South Africa Mathews Phosa , celebrated SA Leader, prominent business man and attorney

, celebrated SA Leader, prominent business man and attorney Cas Coovadia , chief executive officer, BUSA

, chief executive officer, BUSA Mark Frankel , chief executive officer, Black Umbrellas

, chief executive officer, Black Umbrellas Sydwell Shikweni , transformation director, Merchants

, transformation director, Merchants Ravi Naidoo , chief executive officer, Youth Employment Service (YES) South Africa

, chief executive officer, Youth Employment Service (YES) South Africa Caroline Nelson , country manager, H&M South Africa

, country manager, H&M South Africa Ray-Ann Sedres , group chief transformation officer, Sanlam

, group chief transformation officer, Sanlam Katlego Thulare , brand apecialist and author

, brand apecialist and author Luzuko Tena , Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022, social media director, EssenceMediacom

, Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022, social media director, EssenceMediacom Asha Singh , social media manager, One Over One.

, social media manager, One Over One. Renaldo Schwarp , award-winning journalist, filmmaker and mixed media specialist

, award-winning journalist, filmmaker and mixed media specialist Gerhard Visser , co-founder and CEO of eStudy

, co-founder and CEO of eStudy Lebogang Letsoalo, global supply chain expert and award winner of Top 100 Influential Supply Chain Woman in Africa & World

Throughout the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with showcase counters, including BEE 123, which aims to promote inclusive economic growth, and EW Seta, focused on empowering individuals through skills development and training.

"We are excited to have such esteemed partners and speakers participating in the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference," said Ralf Fletcher, chief executive officer of Topco Media. "Their support and expertise will undoubtedly make this event a resounding success, fostering insights and initiatives that will shape and inspire organisations to do good business building the future of economic empowerment in Africa."

Join the Transformation

The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference promises to be a landmark event, driving purpose-led transformation and inspiring action for a more empowered Africa. Join industry leaders, influencers, and change-makers by attending this transformative event.

To register and learn more about the conference, please visit https://topempowerment.co.za/conference/

*Please note that the program schedule is subject to change and may be updated to enhance the overall conference experience.