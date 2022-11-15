Women rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2022

The awards come after a two-day virtual conference that was filled with insights, panel discussions and fireside chats, as well as the EmpowHer masterclass of women who were also among the list of women nominated for the awards. Having received thousands of entries, the judges were tasked with a challenging job. Split into two, the Organisation Awards celebrate and recognise the achievements of organisations striving to make the workplace supportive of women, while the Individual Awards recognise the achievements of individuals for the past 18 months of individual female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, as well as men driving gender empowerment.
Topco Media CEO Ralf Fletcher noted: “I am honoured to lead an organisation that prioritises female empowerment and celebrates those working toward the fifth UN Sustainable Development Goal, which is achieving gender equality by 2030. However, it goes without saying that this programme wouldn’t have been an achievement without the support of our partner, Standard Bank and sponsors who are also playing their part in uplifting African women.”
The esteemed list of category winners included:
Winners: