Women rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2022

With over 700 attendees and a combination of over 30 phenomenal women across Africa, and organisations advocating for gender equality and women empowerment that have been honoured for their work at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2022, the fastest growing gender-empowered awards platform took place on 10 November 2022 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. Under the theme, 'Rise Above the Noise', the programme was aimed at uplifting and celebrating companies and women that continue to do great work in their respective fields.

The awards come after a two-day virtual conference that was filled with insights, panel discussions and fireside chats, as well as the EmpowHer masterclass of women who were also among the list of women nominated for the awards. Having received thousands of entries, the judges were tasked with a challenging job. Split into two, the Organisation Awards celebrate and recognise the achievements of organisations striving to make the workplace supportive of women, while the Individual Awards recognise the achievements of individuals for the past 18 months of individual female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, as well as men driving gender empowerment.

Topco Media CEO Ralf Fletcher noted: “I am honoured to lead an organisation that prioritises female empowerment and celebrates those working toward the fifth UN Sustainable Development Goal, which is achieving gender equality by 2030. However, it goes without saying that this programme wouldn’t have been an achievement without the support of our partner, Standard Bank and sponsors who are also playing their part in uplifting African women.”

The esteemed list of category winners included:

Top Women Entrepreneur of the year 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

Nomazibulo Tshanga – Ziyana Business Consulting and Training

Top Women Young Achiever 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

Precious Nala – Afrika Tikkun

Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

Khayelitsha Cookies (Pty) Ltd

Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

Celiwe Ross – Old Mutual

Standard Bank Employee Top Women Award 2022

Rose Kamene Gichuki, Standard Bank, Kenya

Top Women in Public Sector Lifetime Achiever 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

Grace Naledi Pandor, minister in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Top Women in Business Lifetime Achiever 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

Gloria Tomatoe Serobe, founding member and executive director of WIPHOLD and chief executive officer of Wipcapital.

Top Women Leader in STEM 2022

Seline van der Wat – hearX SA (Pty) Ltd

Top Women Leader in Property 2022

Idwala Property Group – Nondumiso Mthwa

Top Women Leader in Professional and Support Services 2022

BDO South Africa – Thuto Masasa

Top Male Leader Driving Gender Empowerment 2022 | Sponsored by MSC Cruises

Abdul Majeed Dawood – Caltex Gateway

Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2022 | Sponsored by Kia South Africa

ICAS

Top Women Owned Business SMME 2022 | Sponsored by Uber

Ziyana Business Consulting and Training

Top Women Business of the Year 2022

Nestlé

Top Women Business in Skills Development 2022 | Sponsored by Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

WeThinkCode_

Top Women Business in Resources, Construction and Infrastructure Development 2022 | Sponsored by Harmony Gold

Quantum Leap Investments

Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship 2022 | Sponsored by Organon

Takealot Group

Top Women Business in Health and Pharmaceuticals 2022

Clicks Group Ltd

Top Women Business in Youth Development 2022

Nestlé

Top Women Business in Biodiversity, Conservation and Environmental Management 2022 | Sponsored by SANBI

Nsovo

Top Women Business in Retail and E-commerce 2022

Trade Intelligence

Top Women In Sport 2022 | Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Sport and Recreation (for team)

Banyana Banyana

Top Women Leader In Sport 2022 | Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Sport and Recreation (individual)

Desiree Ellis, Coach, Banyana Banyana

Top Women Media Personality 2022

Bonang Matheba

Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2022

Dr Nthabiseng Maude Mthethwa –The dtic

Top Women Business in Public Service 2022

FoodBev Seta

Top Women Leader in Transformation 2022 | Sponsored by FSTC

Jade Wright-Komal – Unilever

Top Women Business Icons 2022 – An Honorary Legends of Empowerment and Transformation Award

Winners:

Webber Wentzel



Deloitte



Fasset



University of Mpumalanga



Johnson & Johnson



Accenture



Procter & Gamble



