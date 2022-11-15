Industries

    Women rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2022

    15 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Topco Media
    With over 700 attendees and a combination of over 30 phenomenal women across Africa, and organisations advocating for gender equality and women empowerment that have been honoured for their work at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2022, the fastest growing gender-empowered awards platform took place on 10 November 2022 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. Under the theme, 'Rise Above the Noise', the programme was aimed at uplifting and celebrating companies and women that continue to do great work in their respective fields.
    Women rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2022

    The awards come after a two-day virtual conference that was filled with insights, panel discussions and fireside chats, as well as the EmpowHer masterclass of women who were also among the list of women nominated for the awards. Having received thousands of entries, the judges were tasked with a challenging job. Split into two, the Organisation Awards celebrate and recognise the achievements of organisations striving to make the workplace supportive of women, while the Individual Awards recognise the achievements of individuals for the past 18 months of individual female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, as well as men driving gender empowerment.

    Topco Media CEO Ralf Fletcher noted: “I am honoured to lead an organisation that prioritises female empowerment and celebrates those working toward the fifth UN Sustainable Development Goal, which is achieving gender equality by 2030. However, it goes without saying that this programme wouldn’t have been an achievement without the support of our partner, Standard Bank and sponsors who are also playing their part in uplifting African women.”

    The esteemed list of category winners included:

    Top Women Entrepreneur of the year 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

  • Nomazibulo Tshanga – Ziyana Business Consulting and Training

    • Top Women Young Achiever 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

  • Precious Nala – Afrika Tikkun

    • Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

  • Khayelitsha Cookies (Pty) Ltd

    • Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

  • Celiwe Ross – Old Mutual

    • Standard Bank Employee Top Women Award 2022

  • Rose Kamene Gichuki, Standard Bank, Kenya

    • Top Women in Public Sector Lifetime Achiever 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

  • Grace Naledi Pandor, minister in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation

    • Top Women in Business Lifetime Achiever 2022 | Sponsored by Standard Bank

  • Gloria Tomatoe Serobe, founding member and executive director of WIPHOLD and chief executive officer of Wipcapital.

    • Top Women Leader in STEM 2022

  • Seline van der Wat – hearX SA (Pty) Ltd

    • Top Women Leader in Property 2022

  • Idwala Property Group – Nondumiso Mthwa

    • Top Women Leader in Professional and Support Services 2022

  • BDO South Africa – Thuto Masasa

    • Top Male Leader Driving Gender Empowerment 2022 | Sponsored by MSC Cruises

  • Abdul Majeed Dawood – Caltex Gateway

    • Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2022 | Sponsored by Kia South Africa

  • ICAS

    • Top Women Owned Business SMME 2022 | Sponsored by Uber

  • Ziyana Business Consulting and Training

    • Top Women Business of the Year 2022

  • Nestlé

    • Top Women Business in Skills Development 2022 | Sponsored by Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

  • WeThinkCode_

    • Top Women Business in Resources, Construction and Infrastructure Development 2022 | Sponsored by Harmony Gold

  • Quantum Leap Investments

    • Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship 2022 | Sponsored by Organon

  • Takealot Group

    • Top Women Business in Health and Pharmaceuticals 2022

  • Clicks Group Ltd

    • Top Women Business in Youth Development 2022

  • Nestlé

    • Top Women Business in Biodiversity, Conservation and Environmental Management 2022 | Sponsored by SANBI

  • Nsovo

    • Top Women Business in Retail and E-commerce 2022

  • Trade Intelligence

    • Top Women In Sport 2022 | Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Sport and Recreation (for team)

  • Banyana Banyana

    • Top Women Leader In Sport 2022 | Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Sport and Recreation (individual)

  • Desiree Ellis, Coach, Banyana Banyana

    • Top Women Media Personality 2022

  • Bonang Matheba

    • Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2022

  • Dr Nthabiseng Maude Mthethwa –The dtic

    • Top Women Business in Public Service 2022

  • FoodBev Seta

    • Top Women Leader in Transformation 2022 | Sponsored by FSTC

  • Jade Wright-Komal – Unilever

    • Top Women Business Icons 2022 – An Honorary Legends of Empowerment and Transformation Award

    Winners:

    • Webber Wentzel
    • Deloitte
    • Fasset
    • University of Mpumalanga
    • Johnson & Johnson
    • Accenture
    • Procter & Gamble


    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
