Lit lineup for Basa Assembly

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa), in partnership with the British Council Southern Africa Arts, has announced the programme lineup for their joint venture Assembly.

Billed as ‘not a conference, an un-conference, an indaba, a colloquium or a symposium’, Assembly is a hybrid of live and digital engagements across social, digital and media platforms launching on 24 March 2021 and open to the public from 25 March 2021.“Covid-19’s elimination of gatherings, festivals and other variations of close human interaction, has magnified the vulnerability of the arts sector and exposed a deep need for more sustainable models to support artistic and cultural activity in South Africa,” comments Basa head of marketing Savannah Feeke-Fortune. The programme for Assembly has been co-curated by Feeke-Fortune along with colleagues Boitumelo ‘Tumy’ Motsoatsoe (Basa head of programmes) and Madeleine Lambert (Basa head of research).Says Basa CEO Ashraf Johaardien: “One of the aims is to sketch a clearer picture of what’s happening in the South African arts and culture landscape at this moment in time. There is an urgency attached to the needs of the arts sector and we wanted to reflect this with a solutions-driven programme. The arts need a new stratagem and we all have to play a role in supporting its survival at this critical stage.”Basa Assembly, partnered by the British Council, is open to all, free to attend and will be hosted at https://basa.co.za . The initiative kicks off on 24 March 2021 with a launch package streamed by media partner Social TV, featuring a keynote address by. Tembo is a leading cultural trends strategist and youth trends expert, who has delivered strategic guidance to numerous multinational corporations across Africa, the UK, the US and MEA.From 25 March 2021, the two-day programme of talks, debates, performances and data sharing is intentionally focused on creating space for new voices via panel discussions, podcasts, interview and thought-leader presentations. Thematically, the aim is to offer insight into navigating the current cultural landscape, particularly with challenges around funding, marketing and visibility outside of the creative sector.Highlights include researcher and independent cultural/media workerpresentingonon 25 March at 10am.A live webinar featuring(chair),(interdisciplinary artist and arts administrator),(National Arts Council),(research lead at Andani.Africa and AfricaNoFilter Fellow 2020/2021),(director – arts, culture and heritage in the City of Johannesburg) and(poet, healer, co-founder of impepho press) will explore(seeat 12pm on 25 March).is a webinar onwith(chair),(senior researcher at the SA Cultural Observatory),(programme manager for the developing inclusive and creative economies (DICE) programme at the British Council in South Africa) and(head of research at Basa) on 25 March 2021 at 2pm, and Basa will reveal its ArtsTrack No. 9 research findings in, presented by, on 25 March 2021 at 7.30pm.Artist Lee-Ann van Rooi will be putting an artist’s perspective forward inat 10am on 26 March and Sylvia Akach will be in conversation with international marketing leader Les Green aboutduringon 25 March 2021 at 4pm.Basa will be crossing over to podcast format for, in whichinterviews- who leads the arts and culture investments and programmes team at the National Endowment for Science, Technology and the Arts (Nesta), a UK-based innovation foundation. Hear it first from 2pm on 26 March 2021.Basa CEOwill be in conversation with(Università Bocconi) for a discussion aboutin the current context and how data and research can assist businesses in building an arts funding strategy.The models and realities of business and creative sector engagements will be discussed in a panel called, chaired bywith(Total CSI manager),(social investment analyst at Tshikululu Social Investments) and(communications and business development consultant) on 26 March 2021 at 12pm.And those who have been in the trenches with that elusive balance between brand and creativity will discuss some of theseon 26 March 2021 at 4pm with(chair),(head of marketing, Luxottica Retail South Africa),(group marketing manager, Distell),(CEO of the National Arts Festival),(creative and social development entrepreneur),(creative and public programmes coordinator at ConHill) and(playwright and theatre-maker, co-founder of Mabu Art Foundation).The event will be rounded out by the experience of works from artists and performers in a showcase that will launch on 24 March at 7.30pm. Expect musical performance, performed by Kiruna-Lind Devar and composed by Stephen Anthony Haiden and Kiruna-Lind Devar; dance piece, choreographed by Hannah Ma and performed by Christin Reinartz, Hannah Ma and Sergio Mel; and a poetic provocation by vangile gantsho.Download the full programme at https://bit.ly/30ZJg1G