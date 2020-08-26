Calling all media: Applications to attend the 2020 Africa Brand Summit are now open!

Organisers of the 2020 Africa Brand Summit invite media representatives who wish to cover the event to submit their interest for consideration.
This year sees the summit hosted as the first ever hybrid event, with the physical and face-to-face segments taking place at the Vineyard Hotel and Spa in Newlands, Cape Town.
Currently, all Covid-19 conference restrictions remain in place – with a maximum of only 50 people allowed to meet at the designated Cape Town venue at the time of publishing this, and most speakers, panellists and delegates expected to livestream from across the world. The number of people allowed to attend the face-to-face part of the summit will be reviewed if the government lifts or relaxes restrictions on business gatherings.
The summit programme will begin on Monday, 5 October 2020, with a media tour of Cape Town and the peninsula. This will be followed by two master classes hosted by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) and Reputation Matters on Tuesday, 6 October. There is also a planned gathering of Women Influence Community Forum Global
on the same day. On the evening of the first day of the summit, Wednesday, 7 October, we will host the Gala Awards Dinner. All prescribed health safety measures will be strictly adhered to in all cases where people will gather physically, including during the planned tours: physical distancing, sanitation, facemasks, etc. will remain de rigeur at all times.
For more information, and if you would like to attend the event, please email oc.timmusdnarbacirfa@ofni
and az.oc.secnerefnocsrenrut@BellehciM
before 5pm on Friday, 4 September 2020.
Below is a link to the document providing the rationale for the summit in English and in French:https://www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice/AboutUs.aspx?i=413591
…and here are two recent announcements: https://bit.ly/AfrcaBrandSummitInvite
Organisers of the Africa Brand Summit are excited to announce that Dr Taleb Rifai, patron of the African Tourism Board, will deliver the opening address at the first ever hybrid 2020 Africa Brand Summit...
Africa Brand Summit 2 days ago