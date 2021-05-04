Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Absa PMI expands at slower pace in April

4 May 2021
By: Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) expanded at a slower pace in April as growth in business activity and new sales orders slowed, a survey showed on Monday.

©06photo via 123RF

The index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, fell to 56.2 points in April from 57.4 points in March, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey showed that business activity continued to expand in April but at a much slower pace compared to the previous month, falling to 50.8 points in April from 56.1 in March. The new sales orders index declined from a 60.4 points to 58.7.

On a positive note, the employment index – which often is below the 50-point mark – rose by 10 points to 54.4 points in April, its highest since 2007.

Multi-million rand investment to advance manufacturing education and research

The Toyota Wessels Institute for Manufacturing Studies has received an R18m boost courtesy of Illovo Africa, Metair, TFG and Toyota SA Motors...

3 days ago


"It is too early to tell whether this points to a sustained improvement in job creation in the manufacturing sector, but it is a positive development nonetheless," Absa said in a statement.

South Africa's unemployment rate jumped to a record high of 32.5% in the fourth quarter of last year, as businesses struggled to stay afloat following lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.


Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Promit Mukherjee
