Mattel reveals carbon-neutral Tesla made from recycled materials

Toymaker Mattel has announced its Drive Toward a Better Future commitment to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic. Featuring a arrange of electric vehicles and environments that model the real world, the toys are designed to engage kids in a greener future of driving.

To illustrate these principles, the company has kicked off the commitment with its newly unveiled Matchbox Tesla Roadster, its first die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and certified Carbon Neutral. Built from 62.1% recycled zinc, 1% stainless steel and 36.9% recycled plastic, the Matchbox Tesla Roadster will be available starting in 2022.The Drive Toward a Better Future commitment supports Mattel's goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across both its products and packaging by 2030.The reimagined broader Matchbox brand includes new product lines and packaging that feature:• More environmentally friendly and innovative materials across vehicles, playsets and packaging• Enhanced consumer recycling through product design and packaging labeling• An overall eco-friendly themed approach to play, with more e-vehicle product offerings and e-vehicle chargers in fuel station playsetsCreated nearly 70 years ago, Matchbox features die-casts of some of the most iconic car manufacturers including Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Porsche, Lamborghini, Fiat, Land Rover and Renault.“Matchbox is committing to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials to do our part in addressing the environmental issues we face today, and empower the next generation of Matchbox fans to help steer us towards a sustainable future,” said Roberto Stanichi, global head of vehicles at Mattel.Consumers will see the Matchbox commitment realised through products with zero-plastic packaging, using Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified content in the paper and wood fibre materials, on shelf starting now.In addition, Matchbox is promoting recycling and waste recovery. Designed for recyclability with recyclable parts, electronics in playsets are consolidated into a single, easily removable module to help make the local e-waste recycling process easier. Matchbox is also exploring ways to reduce energy use, carbon emissions and waste in operations.*The Matchbox Tesla Roadsters have been certified CarbonNeutral by Natural Capital Partners with carbon offset credits going towards preserving grasslands in Colorado and Montana.