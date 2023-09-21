Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

JNPRStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Pharmaceuticals News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


More bullying? J&J will be investigated for high TB drug prices and abuse of patent laws

21 Sep 2023
By: Mia Malan
In an unprecedented move, South Africa's Competition Commission will investigate the American drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (J&J) for the high price it has been charging the country for the tuberculosis (TB) medicine bedaquiline, as well as for extending the tablets' 20-year patent until 2027 to block cheaper generics from entering the country.
Source: J&J.
Source: J&J.

South Africa has one of the highest TB disease rates in the world, and, despite it being curable, TB is the country’s top killer.

Bedaquiline is used to treat multidrug resistant (MDR) TB, a type of TB for which standard treatment doesn’t work. The drug, which is mostly used in combination with other medicines, has to be taken for six months and is considered a game changer because it has replaced treatment – up to two years of long, painful injections with serious side-effects such as hearing loss – with lower cure and higher death rates.

Read the full article by Mia Malan at Daily Maverick.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: patents, side effects, Mia Malan, J&J, TB, Health Justice Initiative

Related

Source: Professor Kogie Naidoo has been elected as a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society in South Africa (RSSAf).
Renowned TB scientist elected Fellow, Royal Society South Africa3 days ago
Source:
Pharma giants set SA vaccine price tag at $734m, confidential contracts reveal5 Sep 2023
Source:
SA Health Ministry hands over confidential Covid-19 vaccine contracts1 Sep 2023
Source:
South African High Court orders release of secret vaccine contracts21 Aug 2023
Source: Supplied.
Brand Finance Healthcare 2023 Report reveals resilience amidst post-pandemic slump7 Jul 2023
Source: Advin Healthcare.
Tuberculosis risk skyrockets in global prisoners30 Jun 2023
Image source: Dilok Klaisataporn –
Upkeep of patents: Renewals, amendments and enforcement29 Mar 2023
Tackle TB, prevent future pandemics, report finds
Tackle TB, prevent future pandemics, report finds22 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz