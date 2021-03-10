Sponsored by

#EcommerceDay2021: Collaboration and building trust will get all industry players further in the game

In the second episode of our E-commerce Focus geared towards the launch of E-commerce Day on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, we speak to Warrick Kernes, the founder of Insaka eCommerce Academy, a leading e-commerce education platform and community. Kernes tells us a bit more about what led to the launch of Insaka, the ways Covid-19 has caused businesses to pivot offerings, why smaller businesses can capitalise on the e-commerce boom, and he shares tips for launching and running an online store.





The inaugural E-commerce Day launches on 10 March 2021, with a special editorial focus on Bizcommunity for the week. E-commerce Day is an initiative by ecommerce.co.za.